NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|Friday’s Games
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota-Duluth
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|18
|25
|18
|5
|1
|2
|North Dakota
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|14
|31
|21
|5
|2
|1
|St. Cloud St.
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|22
|20
|4
|3
|0
|Omaha
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|28
|17
|4
|3
|1
|Denver
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|19
|22
|3
|5
|0
|Colorado College
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|14
|16
|2
|2
|1
|Western Michigan
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|22
|37
|2
|5
|1
|Miami
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|12
|22
|2
|6
|0
|All games at NCHC Pod, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Neb.
|Wednesday’s Games
Omaha 2, Minnesota Duluth 2, OT (Omaha wins shootout)
North Dakota 4, St. Cloud St. 3, OT
Miami 3, Denver 0
Western Michigan vs. Omaha, 4:35 p.m.
St. Cloud St. vs. Colorado College, 8:35 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth vs. North Dakota, 1:05 p.m.
Western Michigan vs. Denver, 5:05 p.m.
Colorado College vs. Miami, 9:05 p.m.
