NCHC Glance

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 10:50 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Friday’s Games
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota-Duluth 5 1 2 1 1 1 18 25 18 5 1 2
North Dakota 5 2 1 2 1 0 14 31 21 5 2 1
St. Cloud St. 4 3 0 0 1 0 13 22 20 4 3 0
Omaha 4 3 1 1 0 0 13 28 17 4 3 1
Denver 3 5 0 0 1 0 10 19 22 3 5 0
Colorado College 2 2 1 0 0 0 8 14 16 2 2 1
Western Michigan 2 5 1 0 0 0 7 22 37 2 5 1
Miami 2 6 0 0 1 0 7 12 22 2 6 0
All games at NCHC Pod, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Neb.
Wednesday’s Games

Omaha 2, Minnesota Duluth 2, OT (Omaha wins shootout)

North Dakota 4, St. Cloud St. 3, OT

Thursday’s Games

Miami 3, Denver 0

Friday’s Games

Western Michigan vs. Omaha, 4:35 p.m.

St. Cloud St. vs. Colorado College, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota-Duluth vs. North Dakota, 1:05 p.m.

Western Michigan vs. Denver, 5:05 p.m.

Colorado College vs. Miami, 9:05 p.m.

