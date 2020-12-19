NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|Friday’s Games
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota-Duluth
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|18
|26
|20
|5
|2
|2
|North Dakota
|6
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|17
|33
|22
|6
|2
|1
|Omaha
|4
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|16
|34
|22
|5
|3
|1
|St. Cloud St.
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|15
|26
|24
|5
|3
|0
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|19
|22
|3
|5
|0
|Colorado College
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9
|17
|20
|2
|3
|1
|Western Michigan
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|27
|43
|2
|6
|1
|Miami
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|12
|22
|2
|6
|0
|All games at NCHC Pod, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Neb.
|Friday’s Games
Omaha 6, Western Michigan 5
St. Cloud St. 4, Colorado College 3, OT
North Dakota 2, Minnesota-Duluth 1
Western Michigan vs. Denver, 5:05 p.m.
Colorado College vs. Miami, 9:05 p.m.
Denver vs. St. Cloud St., 5:05 p.m.
North Dakota vs. Miami, 9:05 p.m.
