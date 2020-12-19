NCHC Glance

All Times EST Friday’s Games Overall W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota-Duluth 5 2 2 0 0 1 18 26 20 5 2 2 North Dakota 6 2 1 2 0 0 17 33 22 6 2 1 Omaha 4 3 1 2 0 0 16 34 22 5 3 1 St. Cloud St. 4 2 0 1 1 0 15 26 24 5 3 0 Denver 3 4 0 0 1 0 10 19 22 3 5 0 Colorado College 2 2 1 1 1 0 9 17 20 2 3 1 Western Michigan 2 6 1 0 0 0 7 27 43 2 6 1 Miami 2 6 0 0 1 0 7 12 22 2 6 0 All games at NCHC Pod, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Neb. Friday’s Games

Omaha 6, Western Michigan 5

St. Cloud St. 4, Colorado College 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota 2, Minnesota-Duluth 1

Western Michigan vs. Denver, 5:05 p.m.

Colorado College vs. Miami, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Denver vs. St. Cloud St., 5:05 p.m.

North Dakota vs. Miami, 9:05 p.m.

