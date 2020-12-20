NCHC Glance

All Times EST Friday’s Games Overall W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T North Dakota 7 2 1 2 0 0 20 39 24 7 2 1 Minnesota-Duluth 5 2 2 0 0 1 18 26 20 5 2 2 St. Cloud St. 5 2 0 1 1 0 18 29 25 6 3 0 Omaha 4 3 1 2 0 0 16 34 22 5 3 1 Denver 3 6 1 0 1 0 12 23 28 3 6 1 Colorado College 2 3 2 0 1 0 11 18 21 2 3 2 Miami 2 7 1 0 2 0 8 15 29 2 7 1 Western Michigan 2 6 2 0 0 0 8 30 46 2 6 2 All games at NCHC Pod, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Neb. Saturday’s Games

North Dakota 2, Minnesota-Duluth 1

Western Michigan 3, Denver 3, OT

Colorado College 2, Miami 1, SO

Sunday’s Games

St. Cloud St. 3, Denver 1

North Dakota 6, Miami 2

Monday’s Games

Colorado College vs. Omaha, 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

