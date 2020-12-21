NCHC Glance

Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 6:39 pm
All Times EST
Friday’s Games
Overall
W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 5 2 3 2 1 0 20 39 24 7 2 1
Omaha 5 3 2 2 0 0 19 37 22 6 3 1
St. Cloud St. 5 2 0 1 1 0 18 29 24 6 3 0
Minnesota-Duluth 5 2 2 1 1 0 18 26 20 5 2 2
Denver 3 5 2 1 1 0 12 23 28 3 6 1
Colorado College 2 3 3 2 1 0 11 18 24 2 4 2
Miami 2 6 2 0 2 0 8 15 29 2 7 1
Western Michigan 2 6 2 0 2 0 8 30 46 2 6 2
All games at NCHC Pod, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Neb.
Sunday’s Games

St. Cloud St. 3, Denver 1

North Dakota 6, Miami 2

Monday’s Games

Omaha 3, Colorado College 0

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

