NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|Friday’s Games
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|5
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|20
|39
|24
|7
|2
|1
|Omaha
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|37
|22
|6
|3
|1
|St. Cloud St.
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|18
|29
|24
|6
|3
|0
|Minnesota-Duluth
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|18
|26
|20
|5
|2
|2
|Denver
|3
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12
|23
|28
|3
|6
|1
|Colorado College
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|18
|24
|2
|4
|2
|Miami
|2
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|8
|15
|29
|2
|7
|1
|Western Michigan
|2
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|8
|30
|46
|2
|6
|2
|All games at NCHC Pod, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Neb.
|Sunday’s Games
St. Cloud St. 3, Denver 1
North Dakota 6, Miami 2
Omaha 3, Colorado College 0
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments