NCHC Glance

All Times EST Friday’s Games Overall W L T OW OL SW Pts GF GA W L T North Dakota 5 2 3 2 1 0 20 39 24 7 2 1 Omaha 5 3 2 2 0 0 19 37 22 6 3 1 St. Cloud St. 5 2 0 1 1 0 18 29 24 6 3 0 Minnesota-Duluth 5 2 2 1 1 0 18 26 20 5 2 2 Denver 3 5 2 1 1 0 12 23 28 3 6 1 Colorado College 2 3 3 2 1 0 11 18 24 2 4 2 Miami 2 6 2 0 2 0 8 15 29 2 7 1 Western Michigan 2 6 2 0 2 0 8 30 46 2 6 2 All games at NCHC Pod, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Neb. Sunday’s Games

St. Cloud St. 3, Denver 1

North Dakota 6, Miami 2

Monday’s Games

Omaha 3, Colorado College 0

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.