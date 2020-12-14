NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota-Duluth
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|23
|16
|5
|1
|1
|North Dakota
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|27
|18
|4
|2
|1
|St. Cloud St.
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|19
|16
|4
|2
|0
|Omaha
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|26
|15
|4
|3
|0
|Western Michigan
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|20
|34
|2
|4
|1
|Denver
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|16
|17
|2
|4
|0
|Colorado College
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|10
|15
|1
|2
|1
|Miami
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|7
|19
|1
|5
|0
|All games at NCHC Pod, Baxter Arena, Omaha, Neb.
|Sunday’s Games
Colorado College 4, Minnesota-Duluth 1
North Dakota 6, W. Michigan 3
Omaha 2, St. Cloud St. 0
No games scheduled
Denver at W. Michigan, 4:35 p.m.
Miami at Colorado Springs, 8:35 p.m.
