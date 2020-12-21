ND, Syracuse meet in conference play

Notre Dame (2-4, 0-1) vs. Syracuse (6-1, 1-0)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays host to Notre Dame in an ACC matchup. Notre Dame came up short in an 88-78 game to Purdue in its last outing. Syracuse is coming off a 107-96 overtime home win against Buffalo in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Juniors Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski have led the Fighting Irish. Hubb has averaged 16.2 points and four assists while Laszewski has put up 14.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The Orange have been led by Quincy Guerrier and Alan Griffin, who have combined to score 34.1 points per contest.POTENT PRENTISS: Hubb has connected on 37 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 35 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Syracuse has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 83.2 points while giving up 66.6.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Fighting Irish have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Orange. Syracuse has 50 assists on 92 field goals (54.3 percent) over its past three outings while Notre Dame has assists on 42 of 70 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Syracuse is ranked second among ACC teams with an average of 83.7 points per game. The Orange have averaged 90 points per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

