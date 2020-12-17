ND visits Purdue

Notre Dame (2-3) vs. Purdue (5-2)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue goes up against Notre Dame in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action this past Wednesday. Purdue knocked off Ohio State by seven points, while Notre Dame came up short in a 75-65 game to Duke.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Purdue’s Trevion Williams has averaged 13.7 points and 10.1 rebounds while Sasha Stefanovic has put up 11.7 points. For the Fighting Irish, Prentiss Hubb has averaged 19.4 points and four assists while Nate Laszewski has put up 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Williams has had his hand in 43 percent of all Purdue field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 23 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Purdue’s Stefanovic has attempted 43 3-pointers and connected on 48.8 percent of them, and is 16 of 34 over the last five games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Boilermakers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Fighting Irish. Purdue has an assist on 49 of 76 field goals (64.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Notre Dame has assists on 36 of 76 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Purdue has averaged 72.4 points per game over its last five games. The Boilermakers have given up only 59.4 points per game over that span.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

