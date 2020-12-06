Nebraska 64, Idaho St. 51

IDAHO ST. (1-1)
Moore 1-8 2-4 4, Bourne 4-15 0-0 9, Goles 4-9 1-2 10, Konate 3-12 4-6 10, Ors 4-8 0-0 11, Oltrogge 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 3-3 1-2 7, Boswell 0-1 0-0 0, Sweeney 0-1 0-0 0, Whitman 0-2 0-0 0, Garnett 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-64 8-14 51
NEBRASKA (2-0)
Bourne 4-9 1-4 9, Cain 4-12 0-1 8, Brady 1-5 0-0 2, Haiby 2-11 1-2 6, Scoggin 5-8 2-2 16, Cravens 3-6 0-0 6, Helms 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 0-3 2-2 2, Stewart 4-8 5-6 15, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-65 11-17 64
|Idaho St.
|13
|12
|15
|11
|—
|51
|Nebraska
|12
|12
|22
|18
|—
|64
3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 5-24 (Bourne 1-7, Goles 1-5, Konate 0-1, Ors 3-6, Oltrogge 0-2, Boswell 0-1, Sweeney 0-1, Whitman 0-1), Nebraska 7-22 (Bourne 0-2, Brady 0-2, Haiby 1-3, Scoggin 4-5, Cravens 0-1, Helms 0-1, Brown 0-1, Porter 0-2, Stewart 2-5). Assists_Idaho St. 12 (Bourne 7), Nebraska 14 (Cain 3). Fouled Out_Idaho St. Moore, Smith. Rebounds_Idaho St. 47 (Garnett 3-5), Nebraska 46 (Haiby 3-11). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 22, Nebraska 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_20.
