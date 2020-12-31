Nebraska 65, No. 15 Northwestern 63

NORTHWESTERN (4-1)
Shaw 2-7 1-6 5, Burton 5-14 3-4 15, Hamilton 5-10 1-2 12, Pulliam 8-22 1-2 19, Wood 4-11 4-8 12, Mott 0-1 0-0 0, Satterwhite 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-68 10-22 63
NEBRASKA (4-3)
Bourne 4-9 2-4 11, Cravens 2-3 2-2 6, Cain 1-4 0-0 2, Haiby 8-20 1-3 19, Scoggin 3-6 3-4 11, Brown 2-3 0-0 6, Porter 1-4 0-0 3, Stewart 3-5 0-0 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 8-13 65
|Northwestern
|21
|17
|7
|18
|—
|63
|Nebraska
|19
|17
|13
|16
|—
|65
3-Point Goals_Northwestern 5-16 (Burton 2-6, Hamilton 1-2, Pulliam 2-6, Satterwhite 0-2), Nebraska 9-20 (Bourne 1-3, Haiby 2-6, Scoggin 2-3, Brown 2-3, Porter 1-2, Stewart 1-3). Assists_Northwestern 14 (Burton 5), Nebraska 14 (Haiby 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Northwestern 35 (Shaw 7-9), Nebraska 47 (Bourne 5-10). Total Fouls_Northwestern 13, Nebraska 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
