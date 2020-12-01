Nebraska 76, South Dakota 69

SOUTH DAKOTA (0-3)
Heiman 1-2 0-0 2, Chisom 0-2 0-2 0, Perrott-Hunt 3-8 0-0 8, Plitzuweit 7-16 6-8 24, Umude 7-18 8-9 23, Fuller 0-4 2-2 2, Anderson 2-5 0-0 4, Kamateros 0-3 0-0 0, Zizic 3-5 0-1 6, Koster 0-0 0-0 0, Archambault 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 16-22 69.
NEBRASKA (3-1)
Mayen 2-8 0-0 6, Allen 7-15 7-11 23, Banton 3-7 4-4 10, McGowens 3-9 6-7 13, Thorbjarnarson 0-2 0-0 0, Stevenson 4-7 3-5 11, Webster 4-11 1-2 11, Ouedraogo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 21-29 76.
Halftime_Nebraska 36-29. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 7-26 (Plitzuweit 4-9, Perrott-Hunt 2-5, Umude 1-6, Chisom 0-1, Kamateros 0-1, Archambault 0-2, Fuller 0-2), Nebraska 7-24 (Mayen 2-4, Allen 2-5, Webster 2-7, McGowens 1-4, Banton 0-1, Thorbjarnarson 0-1, Stevenson 0-2). Rebounds_South Dakota 34 (Umude 11), Nebraska 44 (Mayen 12). Assists_South Dakota 14 (Umude 5), Nebraska 10 (Mayen, Banton 4). Total Fouls_South Dakota 20, Nebraska 21.
