Nebraska 90, Oral Roberts 61

ORAL ROBERTS (0-3)
Moore 0-1 0-4 0, Schumacher 4-9 3-7 11, Tierney Coleman 4-18 0-0 8, Hill 7-16 0-0 19, Walker 3-11 1-2 10, Tyaija Coleman 0-2 0-0 0, Summers 4-15 1-2 10, Giddey 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 3-4 3, Loudermill 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-76 8-19 61
NEBRASKA (1-0)
Bourne 5-10 3-7 14, Cain 7-11 0-0 14, Brady 5-7 2-4 15, Haiby 4-8 5-7 14, Scoggin 0-7 0-0 0, Cravens 1-4 1-2 3, Helms 3-4 4-4 10, Brown 2-4 1-2 5, Porter 1-4 1-2 3, Stewart 5-7 0-0 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-66 17-28 90
|Oral Roberts
|22
|13
|13
|13
|—
|61
|Nebraska
|22
|23
|26
|19
|—
|90
3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 9-33 (Coleman 0-5, Hill 5-13, Walker 3-8, Coleman 0-2, Summers 1-4, Loudermill 0-1), Nebraska 7-15 (Bourne 1-1, Brady 3-3, Haiby 1-2, Scoggin 0-4, Cravens 0-1, Brown 0-1, Porter 0-1, Stewart 2-2). Assists_Oral Roberts 8 (Walker 2), Nebraska 20 (Haiby 7). Fouled Out_Oral Roberts Hill. Rebounds_Oral Roberts 40 (Team 5-6), Nebraska 58 (Bourne 4-9). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 25, Nebraska 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_20.
