Nebraska-Omaha 65, SIU-Edwardsville 63

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 5:50 pm
NEBRASKA-OMAHA (2-4)

Pile 5-8 3-6 13, Tut 3-6 0-0 6, Akinwole 5-10 4-4 16, Roe 0-5 0-0 0, Smith 2-4 2-2 7, Booth 3-7 0-0 7, Hughes 2-6 3-5 7, Robinson 2-3 2-2 8, Luedtke 0-0 0-1 0, Evans 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 22-49 15-22 65.

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (2-3)

Wilson 3-9 0-0 8, S.Wright 3-8 0-0 8, L.Wright 3-5 2-4 8, Adewunmi 5-13 2-3 13, Carter 4-8 4-4 12, Williams 2-9 4-4 9, Polk 1-1 0-2 3, James 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 21-56 14-19 63.

Halftime_Nebraska-Omaha 35-24. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 6-16 (Akinwole 2-3, Robinson 2-3, Smith 1-2, Booth 1-4, Roe 0-4), SIU-Edwardsville 7-23 (S.Wright 2-4, Wilson 2-5, Polk 1-1, Adewunmi 1-4, Williams 1-5, Carter 0-1, James 0-3). Fouled Out_Tut. Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 36 (Pile 10), SIU-Edwardsville 27 (Adewunmi 10). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 10 (Smith 4), SIU-Edwardsville 7 (Carter 3). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 22, SIU-Edwardsville 21.

