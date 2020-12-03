Nebraska Omaha faces SIUE

Nebraska Omaha (1-3) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-2)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville goes up against Nebraska Omaha in an early season matchup. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville beat Northern Illinois by 20 points on Wednesday, while Nebraska Omaha fell 94-67 at Creighton on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Mike Adewunmi has averaged 13.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while Sidney Wilson has put up 12.8 points and four rebounds. For the Mavericks, Marlon Ruffin has averaged 16.8 points while Matt Pile has put up eight points and 7.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MARLON: Ruffin has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 95.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cougars have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Mavericks. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has an assist on 54 of 85 field goals (63.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Nebraska Omaha has assists on 21 of 71 field goals (29.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska Omaha has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Summit League teams. The Mavericks have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

