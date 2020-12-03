Neris, Eflin among 5 to reach deals with Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pitchers Héctor Neris, Zach Eflin, David Hale and Seranthony Domínguez agreed to one-year contracts with the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday along with catcher Andrew Knapp.

Neris gets $5 million and the chance to earn $50,000 in bonuses for games finished: $10,000 each for 20, 25, 30, 35 and 40. Eflin receives $4.45 million and Hale $850,000 plus the chance to earn $300,000 for games: $60,000 apiece for 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50.

Domínguez gets $727,500, and Knapp $1.1 million.

Philadelphia also offered deals to first baseman Rhys Hoskins and right-hander Vince Velasquez, who are eligible for salary arbitration and are both represented by agent Scott Boras.

The 25-year-old Neris was 2-2 with a 4.57 ERA and five saves in 24 relief appearances last season, striking out 27 and walking 13 while allowing 24 hits in 21 2/3 innings.

Eflin, 26, was 4-2 with a 3.97 ERA in 10 starts and one relief appearance, striking out 70 and walking 15 while allowing 60 hits in 59 innings.

Hale, 33, was acquired from the New York Yankees in late August and had no record and a 4.09 ERA in two starts and four relief appearances for the Phillies.

Domínguez, 26, was 3-0 with a 4.01 ERA in 21 relief appearances, striking out 29 and walking 12 in 24 2/3 innings

Knapp, 29, hit .278 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 72 at-bats as the backup to two-time All-Star J.T. Realmuto, who became a free agent following two seasons with the Phillies.

