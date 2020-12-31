On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Nevada 68, New Mexico 54

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 11:19 pm
NEVADA (7-3)

Coleman 0-1 8-8 8, Meeks 1-8 1-2 3, Washington 3-4 4-7 10, Cambridge 8-18 5-6 24, Sherfield 7-15 5-6 20, Milling 0-2 0-0 0, Hymes 1-3 0-0 2, Henry 0-0 1-2 1, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 24-31 68.

NEW MEXICO (3-3)

Brown 3-10 8-14 14, Matos 1-4 3-7 5, Francis 0-5 0-0 0, Singleton 3-9 2-5 8, Maluach 6-14 1-7 15, Kuac 0-4 0-0 0, Wegscheider 1-3 0-0 2, Manuel 2-6 0-0 4, McGee 1-1 0-0 3, Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, Marin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-58 15-35 54.

Halftime_Nevada 32-22. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 4-18 (Cambridge 3-9, Sherfield 1-3, Coleman 0-1, Hymes 0-1, Milling 0-1, Meeks 0-3), New Mexico 3-14 (Maluach 2-6, McGee 1-1, Johnson 0-1, Singleton 0-1, Kuac 0-2, Francis 0-3). Fouled Out_Washington, Hymes. Rebounds_Nevada 36 (Meeks 10), New Mexico 42 (Brown 11). Assists_Nevada 5 (Sherfield 2), New Mexico 13 (Brown, Singleton 4). Total Fouls_Nevada 28, New Mexico 23.

