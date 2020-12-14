On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Nevada 79, San Diego 72

By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 11:10 pm
< a min read
      

NEVADA (5-2)

Coleman 0-3 5-6 5, Meeks 3-5 0-0 6, Washington 1-2 1-1 3, Cambridge 9-19 2-2 27, Sherfield 9-18 5-5 25, Hymes 0-2 0-0 0, Huseinovic 2-3 0-0 5, Milling 1-4 0-0 2, Henry 2-2 2-3 6, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Courseault 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 15-17 79.

SAN DIEGO (0-2)

Massalski 2-5 1-2 5, Parrish 3-5 2-2 8, Calcaterra 3-12 4-4 12, Hughes 6-14 5-8 22, Sullivan 2-10 0-0 6, Pyle 3-7 1-1 9, Pinchuk 3-4 0-2 6, Humphrey 1-4 0-0 2, Herren 0-1 0-0 0, Gjerde 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-63 13-19 72.

Halftime_Nevada 31-26. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 10-21 (Cambridge 7-11, Sherfield 2-5, Huseinovic 1-1, Coleman 0-1, Hymes 0-1, Milling 0-2), San Diego 11-32 (Hughes 5-10, Pyle 2-4, Calcaterra 2-7, Sullivan 2-8, Herren 0-1, Humphrey 0-2). Fouled Out_Washington. Rebounds_Nevada 29 (Coleman, Sherfield 6), San Diego 32 (Massalski, Pinchuk 6). Assists_Nevada 14 (Sherfield 7), San Diego 12 (Pyle 4). Total Fouls_Nevada 19, San Diego 16.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

World War II Veteran Margaret Klessen becomes first VA patient nationwide to receive COVID-19 vaccine