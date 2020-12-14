Nevada 79, San Diego 72

NEVADA (5-2)
Coleman 0-3 5-6 5, Meeks 3-5 0-0 6, Washington 1-2 1-1 3, Cambridge 9-19 2-2 27, Sherfield 9-18 5-5 25, Hymes 0-2 0-0 0, Huseinovic 2-3 0-0 5, Milling 1-4 0-0 2, Henry 2-2 2-3 6, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Courseault 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 15-17 79.
SAN DIEGO (0-2)
Massalski 2-5 1-2 5, Parrish 3-5 2-2 8, Calcaterra 3-12 4-4 12, Hughes 6-14 5-8 22, Sullivan 2-10 0-0 6, Pyle 3-7 1-1 9, Pinchuk 3-4 0-2 6, Humphrey 1-4 0-0 2, Herren 0-1 0-0 0, Gjerde 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-63 13-19 72.
Halftime_Nevada 31-26. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 10-21 (Cambridge 7-11, Sherfield 2-5, Huseinovic 1-1, Coleman 0-1, Hymes 0-1, Milling 0-2), San Diego 11-32 (Hughes 5-10, Pyle 2-4, Calcaterra 2-7, Sullivan 2-8, Herren 0-1, Humphrey 0-2). Fouled Out_Washington. Rebounds_Nevada 29 (Coleman, Sherfield 6), San Diego 32 (Massalski, Pinchuk 6). Assists_Nevada 14 (Sherfield 7), San Diego 12 (Pyle 4). Total Fouls_Nevada 19, San Diego 16.
