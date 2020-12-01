On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Nevada hosts San Francisco

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 8:15 am
San Francisco (2-2) vs. Nevada (3-0)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco pays visit to Nevada in an early season matchup. Nevada knocked off Pacific by 12 points at home on Monday, while San Francisco came up short in an 84-71 game to Rhode Island on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: San Francisco has relied heavily on its seniors. Jamaree Bouyea, Khalil Shabazz, Taavi Jurkatamm and Damari Milstead have combined to account for 67 percent of all Dons points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bouyea has had his hand in 53 percent of all San Francisco field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Nevada has held opposing teams to 30.8 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

