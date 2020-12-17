New Mexico 90, LeTourneau 58

LETOURNEAU (0-5)

Gerber 1-3 0-0 2, Eberhardt 7-20 0-0 19, Jackson 5-19 2-3 14, Pride 3-9 1-2 7, Matthews 1-3 0-0 3, Wilson 3-10 0-0 8, Richardson 1-9 0-0 2, Blaine 0-3 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, R.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Stolzenburg 1-2 0-0 3, Hester 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-79 3-5 58.

NEW MEXICO (3-0)

Brown 6-7 1-2 13, Manuel 4-13 0-0 8, Francis 1-3 0-0 2, Singleton 2-5 3-7 7, Maluach 6-8 3-4 15, Matos 7-14 2-6 16, Kuac 3-7 0-0 6, Wegscheider 2-6 0-0 4, McGee 0-4 0-0 0, Marin 2-2 0-0 5, Dorsey 0-2 0-0 0, J.Johnson 1-4 2-4 4, Padgett 3-4 0-0 7, Patterson 0-3 0-0 0, Headdings 1-1 1-1 3, Medina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 12-24 90.

Halftime_New Mexico 40-21. 3-Point Goals_LeTourneau 11-44 (Eberhardt 5-16, Wilson 2-9, Jackson 2-10, Matthews 1-1, Stolzenburg 1-1, Blaine 0-1, Gerber 0-2, Pride 0-2, Richardson 0-2), New Mexico 2-12 (Marin 1-1, Padgett 1-1, Dorsey 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1, Kuac 0-1, Manuel 0-1, Singleton 0-1, Patterson 0-2, McGee 0-3). Rebounds_LeTourneau 29 (Matthews 8), New Mexico 73 (Maluach 12). Assists_LeTourneau 10 (Jackson 5), New Mexico 16 (Maluach 3). Total Fouls_LeTourneau 19, New Mexico 10.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.