On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

New Mexico tops Our Lady of the Lake 104-65

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 10:44 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Saquan Singleton had 13 points and 10 rebounds to carry New Mexico to a 104-65 win over Our Lady of the Lake on Tuesday night.

Makuach Maluach had 17 points for New Mexico (2-0). Rod Brown added 16 points. Valdir Manuel had 11 points.

Ethan White had 25 points for the Saints.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Three Marines graduate from first gender-integrated Drill Instructor Course