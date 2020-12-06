New Orleans 21, Atlanta 16

|New Orleans
|7
|7
|7
|0
|—
|21
|Atlanta
|3
|6
|0
|7
|—
|16
First Quarter
NO_T.Smith 15 pass from T.Hill (Lutz kick), 7:01.
Atl_FG Koo 53, 3:55.
Second Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 30, 4:51.
NO_Cook 11 pass from T.Hill (Lutz kick), 1:45.
Atl_FG Koo 28, :00.
Third Quarter
NO_Kamara 11 run (Lutz kick), 9:01.
Fourth Quarter
Atl_Gage 10 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 7:43.
A_8,713.
___
|
|NO
|Atl
|First downs
|23
|21
|Total Net Yards
|424
|332
|Rushes-yards
|36-207
|21-70
|Passing
|217
|262
|Punt Returns
|3-17
|2-12
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-37-0
|19-39-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|3-11
|Punts
|5-39.8
|5-43.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|10-79
|1-15
|Time of Possession
|36:54
|23:06
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 15-88, T.Hill 14-83, Murray 5-17, Lewis 1-16, Smith 1-3. Atlanta, I.Smith 8-36, Hill 5-18, Gurley 8-16.
PASSING_New Orleans, T.Hill 27-37-0-232. Atlanta, Ryan 19-39-0-273.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Thomas 9-105, Sanders 5-39, Smith 3-42, Cook 3-28, Trautman 3-9, Kamara 2-9, Murray 2-0. Atlanta, J.Jones 6-94, Ridley 5-108, Gage 4-51, Hurst 1-9, Powell 1-9, Gurley 1-4, I.Smith 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 40.
