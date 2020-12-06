On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
New Orleans 21, Atlanta 16

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 4:21 pm
< a min read
      
New Orleans 7 7 7 0 21
Atlanta 3 6 0 7 16

First Quarter

NO_T.Smith 15 pass from T.Hill (Lutz kick), 7:01.

Atl_FG Koo 53, 3:55.

Second Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 30, 4:51.

NO_Cook 11 pass from T.Hill (Lutz kick), 1:45.

Atl_FG Koo 28, :00.

Third Quarter

NO_Kamara 11 run (Lutz kick), 9:01.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_Gage 10 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 7:43.

A_8,713.

___

NO Atl
First downs 23 21
Total Net Yards 424 332
Rushes-yards 36-207 21-70
Passing 217 262
Punt Returns 3-17 2-12
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 27-37-0 19-39-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-15 3-11
Punts 5-39.8 5-43.6
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 10-79 1-15
Time of Possession 36:54 23:06

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 15-88, T.Hill 14-83, Murray 5-17, Lewis 1-16, Smith 1-3. Atlanta, I.Smith 8-36, Hill 5-18, Gurley 8-16.

PASSING_New Orleans, T.Hill 27-37-0-232. Atlanta, Ryan 19-39-0-273.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Thomas 9-105, Sanders 5-39, Smith 3-42, Cook 3-28, Trautman 3-9, Kamara 2-9, Murray 2-0. Atlanta, J.Jones 6-94, Ridley 5-108, Gage 4-51, Hurst 1-9, Powell 1-9, Gurley 1-4, I.Smith 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 40.

