New Orleans beats Florida National 74-57

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Damion Rosser scored 22 points, Troy Green had 18 points and 12 rebounds and New Orleans beat Florida National 74-57 on Tuesday night.

Ahren Freeman added 12 points for New Orleans (1-3). Rosser made 10 of 11 shots.

Jeffrey Hernandez had 16 points and eight rebounds for Florida National. Kenneth Santos added 14 points and 10 boards.

___

