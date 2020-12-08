On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
New Orleans beats Florida National 74-57

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 11:30 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Damion Rosser scored 22 points, Troy Green had 18 points and 12 rebounds and New Orleans beat Florida National 74-57 on Tuesday night.

Ahren Freeman added 12 points for New Orleans (1-3). Rosser made 10 of 11 shots.

Jeffrey Hernandez had 16 points and eight rebounds for Florida National. Kenneth Santos added 14 points and 10 boards.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

