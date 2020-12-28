Trending:
New Orleans travels to Phoenix for conference matchup

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 3:05 am
New Orleans Pelicans (2-1, second in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (2-1, third in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans take on Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in Western Conference play Tuesday.

Phoenix went 34-39 overall and 17-22 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Suns allowed opponents to score 113.4 points per game and shoot 47.2% from the field last season.

New Orleans went 30-42 overall and 18-30 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Pelicans gave up 117.1 points per game while committing 21.2 fouls last season.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Suns: Jalen Smith: day to day (ankle), Dario Saric: out (quad), Abdel Nader: out (concussion).

Pelicans: Wenyen Gabriel: out (right knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

