Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

New Queen Latifah drama gets post-Super Bowl debut showcase

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 6:39 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Queen Latifah’s upcoming drama series has scored a touchdown. CBS says “The Equalizer” will get the coveted post-Super Bowl slot next February to showcase its debut.

“The Equalizer,” a reboot of the 1980s series about a retired intelligence agent turned private detective, stars Latifah as an ex-CIA agent and single mom who helps those “with nowhere else to turn,” according to a network description.

The series will immediately follow the conclusion of CBS Sports’ Sunday, Feb. 7, Super Bowl LV broadcast, with subsequent episodes of “The Equalizer” airing at 8 p.m. EST Sundays, CBS said Thursday.

A special edition of Stephen Colbert’s daily “The Late Show” will follow late local news on Super Bowl night, the network also announced.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

The returning series “FBI” also is getting special treatment, with its season debut following the NFL’s AFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 24. The show will then air regularly at 9 p.m. EST Tuesday.

The other daily CBS late-night program, James Corden’s “The Late Late Show,” will air a weekend edition on the night of the conference championship and after local newscasts.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado Guard First Sgt. honors father's service