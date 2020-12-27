On Air: Ask the CIO
New South Carolina coach Beamer names seven assistants

By The Associated Press
December 27, 2020 4:43 pm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — New South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is keeping Mike Bobo on as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Bobo was among seven assistants named Sunday by Beamer for his first staff. The hires still must be approved by the school’s board of trustees, which next meets Jan. 4.

Along with Bobo, Beamer kept running backs coach Des Kitchings, defensive line coach Tracy Rocker and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson from Will Muschamp’s staff. Muschamp was fired in November.

Beamer named former Ball State coach Pete Lembo as associate head coach and special teams coordinator, Will Friend of Tennessee as offensive line coach and former South Carolina quarterback Erik Kimrey as tight ends coach.

Beamer said another former Gamecocks QB, Connor Shaw, who had been director of player development under Muschamp, will return to another off-the-field role to be determined.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

to our outstanding University and program, and who do it the right way.

