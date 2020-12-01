On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Newman, Stefanovic lead Purdue past Oakland 93-50

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 5:09 pm
< a min read
      

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Brandon Newman and Sasha Stefanovic combined for 41 points, going 10 of 17 from 3-point range, and Purdue rolled to a 93-50 win over Oakland in its home opener on Tuesday.

Newman, a redshirt freshman, was 7-of-11 shooting, 4 of 17 from 3-point range, for 21 points, and Stefanovic was 6 of 9, all behind the arc, for 20 points and handed off seven assists as the Boilermakers had 27 helpers on 33 baskets.

Zach Edey added 13 points for Purdue (2-1), which went 17 of 32 from distance and shot 55% overall. Trevion Williams grabbed 14 rebounds to go with eight points as the Boilermakers had a 40-21 rebounding advantage.

Jalen Moore had 14 points for the Grizzlies (0-5), who finished 3 of 21 from 3-point range.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

Midway through the first half and trailing 17-16, Stefanovic hit a 3-pointer to start a 12-0 run and the Boilermakers never let up in racing to a 49-27 halftime lead. Newman had 16 points and Stefanovic 15. Purdue was 10 of 18 from distance, shooting 56% overall, while Oakland shot 35%.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game