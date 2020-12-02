Trending:
NFL Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 7:57 pm
3 min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 299 282 5-1-0 3-2-0 6-2-0 2-1-0 4-0-0
Miami 7 4 0 .636 284 205 3-2-0 4-2-0 4-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0
New England 5 6 0 .455 229 255 4-2-0 1-4-0 4-4-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Jets 0 11 0 .000 152 322 0-6-0 0-5-0 0-9-0 0-2-0 0-5-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 324 285 4-2-0 4-1-0 6-3-0 2-0-0 3-1-0
Indianapolis 7 4 0 .636 302 253 4-2-0 3-2-0 3-4-0 4-0-0 1-2-0
Houston 4 7 0 .364 268 297 2-3-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Jacksonville 1 10 0 .091 227 325 1-5-0 0-5-0 1-8-0 0-2-0 1-3-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 11 0 0 1.000 317 188 6-0-0 5-0-0 8-0-0 3-0-0 4-0-0
Cleveland 8 3 0 .727 265 286 5-1-0 3-2-0 5-3-0 3-0-0 2-2-0
Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 282 214 2-3-0 4-2-0 4-5-0 2-0-0 2-2-0
Cincinnati 2 8 1 .227 230 289 2-3-0 0-5-1 2-6-0 0-2-1 0-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 10 1 0 .909 348 238 4-1-0 6-0-0 8-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0
Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 292 319 2-3-0 4-2-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Denver 4 7 0 .364 209 298 2-4-0 2-3-0 4-4-0 0-3-0 1-2-0
L.A. Chargers 3 8 0 .273 277 300 2-3-0 1-5-0 3-5-0 0-3-0 0-3-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 214 253 2-3-0 2-4-0 1-1-0 3-6-0 3-2-0
Washington 4 7 0 .364 241 243 3-3-0 1-4-0 1-2-0 3-5-0 3-2-0
Philadelphia 3 7 1 .318 237 277 2-3-1 1-4-0 0-3-1 3-4-0 2-2-0
Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359 2-4-0 1-4-0 0-2-0 3-6-0 1-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New Orleans 9 2 0 .818 326 225 5-1-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 7-1-0 4-0-0
Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280 3-3-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 4-4-0 2-2-0
Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 295 281 2-4-0 2-3-0 2-0-0 2-7-0 1-2-0
Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300 2-4-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 3-6-0 1-4-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 349 283 4-1-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 6-2-0 3-1-0
Chicago 5 6 0 .455 216 250 2-3-0 3-3-0 0-2-0 5-4-0 1-2-0
Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 292 305 2-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 4-4-0 3-1-0
Detroit 4 7 0 .364 252 328 1-4-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 3-5-0 0-3-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Seattle 8 3 0 .727 341 304 5-0-0 3-3-0 2-1-0 6-2-0 2-2-0
L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 263 215 4-1-0 3-3-0 0-2-0 7-2-0 1-2-0
Arizona 6 5 0 .545 304 258 3-2-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 2-1-0
San Francisco 5 6 0 .455 261 254 1-4-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 3-5-0 2-2-0

___

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 19, Baltimore 14

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Carolina, Tampa Bay

Monday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Baltimore, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10

New England at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 14

Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

