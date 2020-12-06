NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|299
|282
|5-1-0
|3-2-0
|6-2-0
|2-1-0
|4-0-0
|Miami
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|303
|212
|4-2-0
|4-2-0
|5-3-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|New England
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|229
|255
|4-2-0
|1-4-0
|4-4-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|12
|0
|.000
|180
|353
|0-7-0
|0-5-0
|0-10-0
|0-2-0
|0-5-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Indianapolis
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|328
|273
|4-2-0
|4-2-0
|4-4-0
|4-0-0
|2-2-0
|Tennessee
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|359
|326
|4-3-0
|4-1-0
|6-4-0
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|Houston
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|288
|323
|2-4-0
|2-4-0
|3-6-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Jacksonville
|1
|11
|0
|.083
|251
|352
|1-5-0
|0-6-0
|1-8-0
|0-3-0
|1-3-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|11
|0
|0
|1.000
|317
|188
|6-0-0
|5-0-0
|8-0-0
|3-0-0
|4-0-0
|Cleveland
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|306
|321
|5-1-0
|4-2-0
|6-3-0
|3-0-0
|2-2-0
|Baltimore
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|282
|214
|2-3-0
|4-2-0
|4-5-0
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|Cincinnati
|2
|9
|1
|.208
|237
|308
|2-3-0
|0-6-1
|2-7-0
|0-2-1
|0-4-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|348
|238
|4-1-0
|6-0-0
|8-1-0
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|Las Vegas
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|323
|347
|2-3-0
|5-2-0
|5-3-0
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|Denver
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|209
|298
|2-4-0
|2-3-0
|4-4-0
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|277
|300
|2-3-0
|1-5-0
|3-5-0
|0-3-0
|0-3-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|214
|253
|2-3-0
|2-4-0
|1-1-0
|3-6-0
|3-2-0
|Washington
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|241
|243
|3-3-0
|1-4-0
|1-2-0
|3-5-0
|3-2-0
|Philadelphia
|3
|7
|1
|.318
|237
|277
|2-3-1
|1-4-0
|0-3-1
|3-4-0
|2-2-0
|Dallas
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|251
|359
|2-4-0
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
|3-6-0
|1-3-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|347
|241
|5-1-0
|5-1-0
|2-1-0
|8-1-0
|5-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|344
|280
|3-3-0
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|Atlanta
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|311
|302
|2-5-0
|2-3-0
|2-0-0
|2-8-0
|1-3-0
|Carolina
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|280
|300
|2-4-0
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|3-6-0
|1-4-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|349
|283
|4-1-0
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|6-2-0
|3-1-0
|Minnesota
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|319
|329
|3-4-0
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|4-4-0
|3-1-0
|Chicago
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|246
|284
|2-4-0
|3-3-0
|0-2-0
|5-5-0
|1-3-0
|Detroit
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|286
|358
|1-4-0
|4-3-0
|1-2-0
|4-5-0
|1-3-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Seattle
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|341
|304
|5-0-0
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|6-2-0
|2-2-0
|L.A. Rams
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|263
|215
|4-1-0
|3-3-0
|0-2-0
|7-2-0
|1-2-0
|Arizona
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|304
|258
|3-2-0
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|San Francisco
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|261
|254
|1-4-0
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-5-0
|2-2-0
___
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 41, Tennessee 35
Detroit 34, Chicago 30
Indianapolis 26, Houston 20
Las Vegas 31, N.Y. Jets 28
Miami 19, Cincinnati 7
Minnesota 27, Jacksonville 24, OT
New Orleans 21, Atlanta 16
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Carolina, Tampa Bay
Monday’s Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Dallas at Baltimore, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 10
New England at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 14
Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments