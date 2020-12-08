NFL Expanded Glance

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 306 5-1-0 4-2-0 6-2-0 3-1-0 4-0-0
Miami 8 4 0 .667 303 212 4-2-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0
New England 6 6 0 .500 274 255 4-2-0 2-4-0 5-4-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Jets 0 12 0 .000 180 353 0-7-0 0-5-0 0-10-0 0-2-0 0-5-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 8 4 0 .667 328 273 4-2-0 4-2-0 4-4-0 4-0-0 2-2-0
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 359 326 4-3-0 4-1-0 6-4-0 2-0-0 3-1-0
Houston 4 8 0 .333 288 323 2-4-0 2-4-0 3-6-0 1-2-0 2-2-0
Jacksonville 1 11 0 .083 251 352 1-5-0 0-6-0 1-8-0 0-3-0 1-3-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 11 1 0 .917 334 211 6-1-0 5-0-0 8-0-0 3-1-0 4-0-0
Cleveland 9 3 0 .750 306 321 5-1-0 4-2-0 6-3-0 3-0-0 2-2-0
Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 282 214 2-3-0 4-2-0 4-5-0 2-0-0 2-2-0
Cincinnati 2 9 1 .208 237 308 2-3-0 0-6-1 2-7-0 0-2-1 0-4-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Kansas City 11 1 0 .917 370 254 5-1-0 6-0-0 9-1-0 2-0-0 4-1-0
Las Vegas 7 5 0 .583 323 347 2-3-0 5-2-0 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Denver 4 8 0 .333 225 320 2-4-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 0-3-0 1-3-0
L.A. Chargers 3 9 0 .250 277 345 2-4-0 1-5-0 3-6-0 0-3-0 0-3-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
N.Y. Giants 5 7 0 .417 231 265 2-3-0 3-4-0 1-1-0 4-6-0 3-2-0
Washington 5 7 0 .417 264 260 3-3-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 3-5-0 3-2-0
Philadelphia 3 8 1 .292 253 307 2-3-1 1-5-0 0-3-1 3-5-0 2-2-0
Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359 2-4-0 1-4-0 0-2-0 3-6-0 1-3-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 347 241 5-1-0 5-1-0 2-1-0 8-1-0 5-0-0
Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280 3-3-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 4-4-0 2-2-0
Atlanta 4 8 0 .333 311 302 2-5-0 2-3-0 2-0-0 2-8-0 1-3-0
Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300 2-4-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 3-6-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 379 299 5-1-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 7-2-0 3-1-0
Minnesota 6 6 0 .500 319 329 3-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 4-4-0 3-1-0
Chicago 5 7 0 .417 246 284 2-4-0 3-3-0 0-2-0 5-5-0 1-3-0
Detroit 5 7 0 .417 286 358 1-4-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 4-5-0 1-3-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
L.A. Rams 8 4 0 .667 301 243 4-1-0 4-3-0 0-2-0 8-2-0 2-2-0
Seattle 8 4 0 .667 353 321 5-1-0 3-3-0 2-1-0 6-3-0 2-2-0
Arizona 6 6 0 .500 332 296 3-3-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 4-4-0 2-2-0
San Francisco 5 7 0 .417 285 288 1-5-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 3-5-0 2-2-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched first round bye

*-clinched home-field advantage

___

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 41, Tennessee 35

Detroit 34, Chicago 30

Indianapolis 26, Houston 20

Las Vegas 31, N.Y. Jets 28

Miami 19, Cincinnati 7

Minnesota 27, Jacksonville 24, OT

New Orleans 21, Atlanta 16

L.A. Rams 38, Arizona 28

N.Y. Giants 17, Seattle 12

Green Bay 30, Philadelphia 16

New England 45, L.A. Chargers 0

Kansas City 22, Denver 16

Open: Carolina, Tampa Bay

Monday’s Games

Washington 23, Pittsburgh 17

Buffalo 34, San Francisco 24

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Baltimore, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10

New England at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 14

Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

