On Air: What's Working In Washington
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 359 321 6-1-0 4-2-0 7-2-0 3-1-0 4-0-0
Miami 8 5 0 .615 330 245 4-3-0 4-2-0 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-2-0
New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279 4-2-0 2-5-0 5-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Jets 0 13 0 .000 183 393 0-7-0 0-6-0 0-10-0 0-3-0 0-5-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 9 4 0 .692 372 300 4-2-0 5-2-0 5-4-0 4-0-0 2-2-0
Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 390 336 4-3-0 5-1-0 7-4-0 2-0-0 4-1-0
Houston 4 9 0 .308 295 359 2-4-0 2-5-0 3-6-0 1-3-0 2-2-0
Jacksonville 1 12 0 .077 261 383 1-6-0 0-6-0 1-9-0 0-3-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237 6-1-0 5-1-0 8-1-0 3-1-0 4-0-0
Cleveland 9 3 0 .750 306 321 5-1-0 4-2-0 6-3-0 3-0-0 2-2-0
Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 316 231 3-3-0 4-2-0 4-5-0 3-0-0 2-2-0
Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338 2-4-0 0-6-1 2-7-0 0-3-1 0-4-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Kansas City 12 1 0 .923 403 281 5-1-0 7-0-0 10-1-0 2-0-0 4-1-0
Las Vegas 7 6 0 .538 350 391 2-4-0 5-2-0 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Denver 5 8 0 .385 257 347 2-4-0 3-4-0 4-5-0 1-3-0 1-3-0
L.A. Chargers 4 9 0 .308 297 362 3-4-0 1-5-0 3-6-0 1-3-0 0-3-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Washington 6 7 0 .462 287 275 3-3-0 3-4-0 2-2-0 4-5-0 3-2-0
N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 238 291 2-4-0 3-4-0 1-1-0 4-7-0 3-2-0
Philadelphia 4 8 1 .346 277 328 3-3-1 1-5-0 0-3-1 4-5-0 2-2-0
Dallas 4 9 0 .308 298 400 2-4-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 3-6-0 1-3-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 368 265 5-1-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 8-2-0 5-0-0
Tampa Bay 8 5 0 .615 370 294 4-3-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 5-4-0 2-2-0
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 328 322 2-5-0 2-4-0 2-1-0 2-8-0 1-3-0
Carolina 4 9 0 .308 307 332 2-5-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 3-6-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 323 5-1-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 8-2-0 4-1-0
Chicago 6 7 0 .462 282 291 3-4-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 5-5-0 1-3-0
Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 333 355 3-4-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 4-5-0 3-1-0
Detroit 5 8 0 .385 310 389 1-5-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 4-6-0 1-4-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246 5-1-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 8-2-0 2-2-0
Seattle 9 4 0 .692 393 324 6-1-0 3-3-0 3-1-0 6-3-0 2-2-0
Arizona 7 6 0 .538 358 303 3-3-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 5-4-0 2-2-0
San Francisco 5 8 0 .385 300 311 1-6-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 3-6-0 2-2-0

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Rams 24, New England 3

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 26, N.Y. Giants 7

Chicago 36, Houston 7

Dallas 30, Cincinnati 7

Denver 32, Carolina 27

Kansas City 33, Miami 27

Tampa Bay 26, Minnesota 14

Tennessee 31, Jacksonville 10

Indianapolis 44, Las Vegas 27

        Read more Sports News news.

Seattle 40, N.Y. Jets 3

Green Bay 31, Detroit 24

L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17

Philadelphia 24, New Orleans 21

Washington 23, San Francisco 15

Buffalo 26, Pittsburgh 15

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Saturday, Dec. 19

Buffalo at Denver, 4:30 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 21

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Air Force presents Cross to special tactics Airman