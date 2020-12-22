NFL Expanded Glance

On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 10:00 am
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340 6-1-0 5-2-0 8-2-0 3-1-0 4-0-0
Miami 9 5 0 .643 352 257 5-3-0 4-2-0 6-4-0 3-1-0 3-2-0
New England 6 8 0 .429 289 301 4-2-0 2-6-0 5-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Jets 1 13 0 .071 206 413 0-7-0 1-6-0 0-10-0 1-3-0 0-5-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 10 4 0 .714 399 320 5-2-0 5-2-0 6-4-0 4-0-0 3-2-0
Tennessee 10 4 0 .714 436 361 5-3-0 5-1-0 7-4-0 3-0-0 4-1-0
Houston 4 10 0 .286 315 386 2-4-0 2-6-0 3-7-0 1-3-0 2-3-0
Jacksonville 1 13 0 .071 275 423 1-6-0 0-7-0 1-10-0 0-3-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 366 264 6-1-0 5-2-0 8-2-0 3-1-0 4-1-0
Cleveland 10 4 0 .714 368 374 5-2-0 5-2-0 6-4-0 4-0-0 2-3-0
Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 403 287 4-3-0 5-2-0 6-5-0 3-0-0 3-2-0
Cincinnati 3 10 1 .250 271 355 3-4-0 0-6-1 3-7-0 0-3-1 1-4-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Kansas City 13 1 0 .929 435 310 5-1-0 8-0-0 10-1-0 3-0-0 4-1-0
Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 377 421 2-5-0 5-2-0 5-5-0 2-2-0 3-2-0
Denver 5 9 0 .357 276 395 2-5-0 3-4-0 4-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389 3-4-0 2-5-0 4-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Washington 6 8 0 .429 302 295 3-4-0 3-4-0 2-2-0 4-6-0 3-2-0
Dallas 5 9 0 .357 339 433 3-4-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 4-6-0 1-3-0
N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 244 311 2-5-0 3-4-0 1-2-0 4-7-0 3-2-0
Philadelphia 4 9 1 .321 303 361 3-3-1 1-6-0 0-3-1 4-6-0 2-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-New Orleans 10 4 0 .714 397 297 5-2-0 5-2-0 2-2-0 8-2-0 5-0-0
Tampa Bay 9 5 0 .643 401 321 4-3-0 5-2-0 3-1-0 6-4-0 3-2-0
Atlanta 4 10 0 .286 355 353 2-6-0 2-4-0 2-1-0 2-9-0 1-4-0
Carolina 4 10 0 .286 323 356 2-5-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 3-7-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339 6-1-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 9-2-0 4-1-0
Chicago 7 7 0 .500 315 318 3-4-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 6-5-0 2-3-0
Minnesota 6 8 0 .429 360 388 3-5-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 4-6-0 3-2-0
Detroit 5 9 0 .357 335 435 1-5-0 4-4-0 1-3-0 4-6-0 1-4-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Seattle 10 4 0 .714 413 339 6-1-0 4-3-0 3-1-0 7-3-0 2-2-0
L.A. Rams 9 5 0 .643 345 269 5-2-0 4-3-0 1-3-0 8-2-0 2-2-0
Arizona 8 6 0 .571 391 329 4-3-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 6-4-0 2-2-0
San Francisco 5 9 0 .357 333 352 1-6-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 3-7-0 2-2-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Chargers 30, Las Vegas 27, OT

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 48, Denver 19

Green Bay 24, Carolina 16

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 40, Jacksonville 14

Chicago 33, Minnesota 27

Dallas 41, San Francisco 33

Indianapolis 27, Houston 20

Miami 22, New England 12

Seattle 20, Washington 15

Tampa Bay 31, Atlanta 27

Tennessee 46, Detroit 25

Arizona 33, Philadelphia 26

N.Y. Jets 23, L.A. Rams 20

Kansas City 32, New Orleans 29

Cleveland 20, N.Y. Giants 6

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 27, Pittsburgh 17

Friday, Dec. 25

Minnesota at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 26

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 27

Atlanta at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 28

Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.

