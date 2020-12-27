NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|yx-Buffalo
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|407
|340
|6-1-0
|5-2-0
|8-2-0
|3-1-0
|4-0-0
|Miami
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|378
|282
|5-3-0
|5-2-0
|7-4-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|New England
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|289
|301
|4-2-0
|2-6-0
|5-5-0
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|13
|0
|.133
|229
|429
|1-7-0
|1-6-0
|1-10-0
|1-3-0
|0-5-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|436
|361
|5-3-0
|5-1-0
|7-4-0
|3-0-0
|4-1-0
|Indianapolis
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|423
|348
|5-2-0
|5-3-0
|6-5-0
|4-0-0
|3-2-0
|Houston
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|346
|423
|2-5-0
|2-6-0
|3-8-0
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|Jacksonville
|1
|14
|0
|.067
|292
|464
|1-7-0
|0-7-0
|1-10-0
|0-4-0
|1-4-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|yx-Pittsburgh
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|394
|288
|7-1-0
|5-2-0
|9-2-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|Baltimore
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|430
|300
|5-3-0
|5-2-0
|6-5-0
|4-0-0
|3-2-0
|Cleveland
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|384
|397
|5-2-0
|5-3-0
|6-5-0
|4-0-0
|2-3-0
|Cincinnati
|4
|10
|1
|.300
|308
|386
|3-4-0
|1-6-1
|4-7-0
|0-3-1
|1-4-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|*zyx-Kansas City
|14
|1
|0
|.933
|452
|324
|6-1-0
|8-0-0
|10-1-0
|4-0-0
|4-1-0
|Las Vegas
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|402
|447
|2-6-0
|5-2-0
|5-6-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|346
|405
|4-4-0
|2-5-0
|5-6-0
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|Denver
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|292
|414
|2-5-0
|3-5-0
|4-7-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|376
|450
|4-4-0
|2-5-0
|1-3-0
|5-6-0
|2-3-0
|Washington
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|315
|315
|3-5-0
|3-4-0
|2-2-0
|4-7-0
|3-2-0
|N.Y. Giants
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|257
|338
|2-5-0
|3-5-0
|1-3-0
|4-7-0
|3-2-0
|Philadelphia
|4
|10
|1
|.300
|320
|398
|3-3-1
|1-7-0
|0-3-1
|4-7-0
|2-3-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|yx-New Orleans
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|449
|330
|6-2-0
|5-2-0
|2-2-0
|9-2-0
|5-0-0
|x-Tampa Bay
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|448
|328
|4-3-0
|6-2-0
|3-1-0
|7-4-0
|3-2-0
|Carolina
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|343
|369
|2-5-0
|3-5-0
|1-3-0
|4-7-0
|1-4-0
|Atlanta
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|369
|370
|2-6-0
|2-5-0
|2-2-0
|2-9-0
|1-4-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|yx-Green Bay
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|434
|339
|6-1-0
|5-2-0
|2-1-0
|9-2-0
|4-1-0
|Chicago
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|356
|335
|3-4-0
|5-3-0
|2-2-0
|6-5-0
|2-3-0
|Minnesota
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|393
|440
|3-5-0
|3-4-0
|2-2-0
|4-7-0
|3-2-0
|Detroit
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|342
|482
|1-6-0
|4-4-0
|1-3-0
|4-7-0
|1-4-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|x-Seattle
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|433
|348
|7-1-0
|4-3-0
|3-1-0
|8-3-0
|3-2-0
|L.A. Rams
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|354
|289
|5-2-0
|4-4-0
|1-3-0
|8-3-0
|2-3-0
|Arizona
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|403
|349
|4-4-0
|4-3-0
|2-2-0
|6-5-0
|2-3-0
|San Francisco
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|353
|364
|1-6-0
|5-3-0
|2-2-0
|4-7-0
|3-2-0
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched first round bye
*-clinched home-field advantage
___
Friday’s Games
New Orleans 52, Minnesota 33
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 47, Detroit 7
San Francisco 20, Arizona 12
Miami 26, Las Vegas 25
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 27, N.Y. Giants 13
Chicago 41, Jacksonville 17
Cincinnati 37, Houston 31
Kansas City 17, Atlanta 14
N.Y. Jets 23, Cleveland 16
Pittsburgh 28, Indianapolis 24
Carolina 20, Washington 13
L.A. Chargers 19, Denver 16
Dallas 37, Philadelphia 17
Seattle 20, L.A. Rams 9
Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 3
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
