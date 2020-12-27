On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NFL Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
December 27, 2020 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340 6-1-0 5-2-0 8-2-0 3-1-0 4-0-0
Miami 10 5 0 .667 378 282 5-3-0 5-2-0 7-4-0 3-1-0 3-2-0
New England 6 8 0 .429 289 301 4-2-0 2-6-0 5-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Jets 2 13 0 .133 229 429 1-7-0 1-6-0 1-10-0 1-3-0 0-5-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 10 4 0 .714 436 361 5-3-0 5-1-0 7-4-0 3-0-0 4-1-0
Indianapolis 10 5 0 .667 423 348 5-2-0 5-3-0 6-5-0 4-0-0 3-2-0
Houston 4 11 0 .267 346 423 2-5-0 2-6-0 3-8-0 1-3-0 2-3-0
Jacksonville 1 14 0 .067 292 464 1-7-0 0-7-0 1-10-0 0-4-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 394 288 7-1-0 5-2-0 9-2-0 3-1-0 4-1-0
Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 430 300 5-3-0 5-2-0 6-5-0 4-0-0 3-2-0
Cleveland 10 5 0 .667 384 397 5-2-0 5-3-0 6-5-0 4-0-0 2-3-0
Cincinnati 4 10 1 .300 308 386 3-4-0 1-6-1 4-7-0 0-3-1 1-4-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
*zyx-Kansas City 14 1 0 .933 452 324 6-1-0 8-0-0 10-1-0 4-0-0 4-1-0
Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447 2-6-0 5-2-0 5-6-0 2-2-0 3-2-0
L.A. Chargers 6 9 0 .400 346 405 4-4-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0
Denver 5 10 0 .333 292 414 2-5-0 3-5-0 4-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 6 9 0 .400 376 450 4-4-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 5-6-0 2-3-0
Washington 6 9 0 .400 315 315 3-5-0 3-4-0 2-2-0 4-7-0 3-2-0
N.Y. Giants 5 10 0 .333 257 338 2-5-0 3-5-0 1-3-0 4-7-0 3-2-0
Philadelphia 4 10 1 .300 320 398 3-3-1 1-7-0 0-3-1 4-7-0 2-3-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330 6-2-0 5-2-0 2-2-0 9-2-0 5-0-0
x-Tampa Bay 10 5 0 .667 448 328 4-3-0 6-2-0 3-1-0 7-4-0 3-2-0
Carolina 5 10 0 .333 343 369 2-5-0 3-5-0 1-3-0 4-7-0 1-4-0
Atlanta 4 11 0 .267 369 370 2-6-0 2-5-0 2-2-0 2-9-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339 6-1-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 9-2-0 4-1-0
Chicago 8 7 0 .533 356 335 3-4-0 5-3-0 2-2-0 6-5-0 2-3-0
Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440 3-5-0 3-4-0 2-2-0 4-7-0 3-2-0
Detroit 5 10 0 .333 342 482 1-6-0 4-4-0 1-3-0 4-7-0 1-4-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 433 348 7-1-0 4-3-0 3-1-0 8-3-0 3-2-0
L.A. Rams 9 6 0 .600 354 289 5-2-0 4-4-0 1-3-0 8-3-0 2-3-0
Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349 4-4-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 6-5-0 2-3-0
San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364 1-6-0 5-3-0 2-2-0 4-7-0 3-2-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched first round bye

*-clinched home-field advantage

___

Friday’s Games

New Orleans 52, Minnesota 33

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 47, Detroit 7

San Francisco 20, Arizona 12

Miami 26, Las Vegas 25

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 27, N.Y. Giants 13

Chicago 41, Jacksonville 17

Cincinnati 37, Houston 31

Kansas City 17, Atlanta 14

N.Y. Jets 23, Cleveland 16

Pittsburgh 28, Indianapolis 24

Carolina 20, Washington 13

L.A. Chargers 19, Denver 16

Dallas 37, Philadelphia 17

Seattle 20, L.A. Rams 9

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 3

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

