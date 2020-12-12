NFL Glance

On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 10:00 am
2 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 306
Miami 8 4 0 .667 303 212
New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279
N.Y. Jets 0 12 0 .000 180 353

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 8 4 0 .667 328 273
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 359 326
Houston 4 8 0 .333 288 323
Jacksonville 1 11 0 .083 251 352

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 11 1 0 .917 334 211
Cleveland 9 3 0 .750 306 321
Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 316 231
Cincinnati 2 9 1 .208 237 308

West

W L T Pct PF PA
x-Kansas City 11 1 0 .917 370 254
Las Vegas 7 5 0 .583 323 347
Denver 4 8 0 .333 225 320
L.A. Chargers 3 9 0 .250 277 345

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 5 7 0 .417 231 265
Washington 5 7 0 .417 264 260
Philadelphia 3 8 1 .292 253 307
Dallas 3 9 0 .250 268 393

South

W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 347 241
Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280
Atlanta 4 8 0 .333 311 302
Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 379 299
Minnesota 6 6 0 .500 319 329
Chicago 5 7 0 .417 246 284
Detroit 5 7 0 .417 286 358

West

W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246
Seattle 8 4 0 .667 353 321
Arizona 6 6 0 .500 332 296
San Francisco 5 7 0 .417 285 288

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Rams 24, New England 3

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Buffalo at Denver, 4:30 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 21

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

