NFL Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|359
|321
|Miami
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|330
|245
|New England
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|277
|279
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|13
|0
|.000
|183
|393
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|372
|300
|Tennessee
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|390
|336
|Houston
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|295
|359
|Jacksonville
|1
|12
|0
|.077
|261
|383
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Pittsburgh
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|349
|237
|Cleveland
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|348
|368
|Baltimore
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|363
|273
|Cincinnati
|2
|10
|1
|.192
|244
|338
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-Kansas City
|12
|1
|0
|.923
|403
|281
|Las Vegas
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|350
|391
|Denver
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|257
|347
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|297
|362
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|287
|275
|N.Y. Giants
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|238
|291
|Philadelphia
|4
|8
|1
|.346
|277
|328
|Dallas
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|298
|400
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-New Orleans
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|368
|265
|Tampa Bay
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|370
|294
|Atlanta
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|328
|322
|Carolina
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|307
|332
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-Green Bay
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|410
|323
|Chicago
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|282
|291
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|333
|355
|Detroit
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|310
|389
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|325
|246
|Seattle
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|393
|324
|Arizona
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|358
|303
|San Francisco
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|300
|311
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Rams 24, New England 3
Sunday’s Games
Arizona 26, N.Y. Giants 7
Chicago 36, Houston 7
Dallas 30, Cincinnati 7
Denver 32, Carolina 27
Kansas City 33, Miami 27
Tampa Bay 26, Minnesota 14
Tennessee 31, Jacksonville 10
Indianapolis 44, Las Vegas 27
Seattle 40, N.Y. Jets 3
Green Bay 31, Detroit 24
L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17
Philadelphia 24, New Orleans 21
Washington 23, San Francisco 15
Buffalo 26, Pittsburgh 15
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 47, Cleveland 42
Thursday, Dec. 17
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Buffalo at Denver, 4:30 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
