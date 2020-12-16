NFL Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|359
|321
|Miami
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|330
|245
|New England
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|277
|279
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|13
|0
|.000
|183
|393
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|372
|300
|Tennessee
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|390
|336
|Houston
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|295
|359
|Jacksonville
|1
|12
|0
|.077
|261
|383
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Pittsburgh
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|349
|237
|Cleveland
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|348
|368
|Baltimore
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|363
|273
|Cincinnati
|2
|10
|1
|.192
|244
|338
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-Kansas City
|12
|1
|0
|.923
|403
|281
|Las Vegas
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|350
|391
|Denver
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|257
|347
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|297
|362
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|287
|275
|N.Y. Giants
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|238
|291
|Philadelphia
|4
|8
|1
|.346
|277
|328
|Dallas
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|298
|400
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-New Orleans
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|368
|265
|Tampa Bay
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|370
|294
|Atlanta
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|328
|322
|Carolina
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|307
|332
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-Green Bay
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|410
|323
|Chicago
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|282
|291
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|333
|355
|Detroit
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|310
|389
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|325
|246
|Seattle
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|393
|324
|Arizona
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|358
|303
|San Francisco
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|300
|311
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Denver, 4:30 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 25
Minnesota at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:30 p.m.
Miami at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Atlanta at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 28
Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.
