NFL Glance

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340
Miami 9 5 0 .643 352 257
New England 6 8 0 .429 289 301
N.Y. Jets 1 13 0 .071 206 413

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 10 4 0 .714 399 320
Tennessee 10 4 0 .714 436 361
Houston 4 10 0 .286 315 386
Jacksonville 1 13 0 .071 275 423

North

W L T Pct PF PA
x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237
Cleveland 10 4 0 .714 368 374
Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 403 287
Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338

West

W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Kansas City 13 1 0 .929 435 310
Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 377 421
Denver 5 9 0 .357 276 395
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 6 8 0 .429 302 295
Dallas 5 9 0 .357 339 433
N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 244 311
Philadelphia 4 9 1 .321 303 361

South

W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 10 4 0 .714 397 297
Tampa Bay 9 5 0 .643 401 321
Atlanta 4 10 0 .286 355 353
Carolina 4 10 0 .286 323 356

North

W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339
Chicago 7 7 0 .500 315 318
Minnesota 6 8 0 .429 360 388
Detroit 5 9 0 .357 335 435

West

W L T Pct PF PA
x-Seattle 10 4 0 .714 413 339
L.A. Rams 9 5 0 .643 345 269
Arizona 8 6 0 .571 391 329
San Francisco 5 9 0 .357 333 352

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Chargers 30, Las Vegas 27, OT

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 48, Denver 19

Green Bay 24, Carolina 16

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 40, Jacksonville 14

Chicago 33, Minnesota 27

Dallas 41, San Francisco 33

Indianapolis 27, Houston 20

Miami 22, New England 12

Seattle 20, Washington 15

Tampa Bay 31, Atlanta 27

Tennessee 46, Detroit 25

Arizona 33, Philadelphia 26

N.Y. Jets 23, L.A. Rams 20

Kansas City 32, New Orleans 29

Cleveland 20, N.Y. Giants 6

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 25

Minnesota at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 26

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 27

Atlanta at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 28

Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.

