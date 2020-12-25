On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

NFL Glance

By The Associated Press
December 25, 2020 10:00 am
2 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340
Miami 9 5 0 .643 352 257
New England 6 8 0 .429 289 301
N.Y. Jets 1 13 0 .071 206 413

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 10 4 0 .714 399 320
Tennessee 10 4 0 .714 436 361
Houston 4 10 0 .286 315 386
Jacksonville 1 13 0 .071 275 423

North

W L T Pct PF PA
x-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 366 264
Cleveland 10 4 0 .714 368 374
Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 403 287
Cincinnati 3 10 1 .250 271 355

West

W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Kansas City 13 1 0 .929 435 310
Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 377 421
Denver 5 9 0 .357 276 395
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 6 8 0 .429 302 295
Dallas 5 9 0 .357 339 433
N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 244 311
Philadelphia 4 9 1 .321 303 361

South

W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 10 4 0 .714 397 297
Tampa Bay 9 5 0 .643 401 321
Atlanta 4 10 0 .286 355 353
Carolina 4 10 0 .286 323 356

North

W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339
Chicago 7 7 0 .500 315 318
Minnesota 6 8 0 .429 360 388
Detroit 5 9 0 .357 335 435

West

W L T Pct PF PA
x-Seattle 10 4 0 .714 413 339
L.A. Rams 9 5 0 .643 345 269
Arizona 8 6 0 .571 391 329
San Francisco 5 9 0 .357 333 352

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Sunday, Jan. 3

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|30 Nintex RPA Overview
12|30 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|31 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard Soldier aids man struck by car