NFL Glance

By The Associated Press
December 27, 2020 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340
Miami 10 5 0 .667 378 282
New England 6 8 0 .429 289 301
N.Y. Jets 2 13 0 .133 229 429

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 10 4 0 .714 436 361
Indianapolis 10 5 0 .667 423 348
Houston 4 11 0 .267 346 423
Jacksonville 1 14 0 .067 292 464

North

W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 394 288
Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 430 300
Cleveland 10 5 0 .667 384 397
Cincinnati 4 10 1 .300 308 386

West

W L T Pct PF PA
*zyx-Kansas City 14 1 0 .933 452 324
Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447
L.A. Chargers 6 9 0 .400 346 405
Denver 5 10 0 .333 292 414

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 9 0 .400 376 450
Washington 6 9 0 .400 315 315
N.Y. Giants 5 10 0 .333 257 338
Philadelphia 4 10 1 .300 320 398

South

W L T Pct PF PA
yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330
x-Tampa Bay 10 5 0 .667 448 328
Carolina 5 10 0 .333 343 369
Atlanta 4 11 0 .267 369 370

North

W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339
Chicago 8 7 0 .533 356 335
Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440
Detroit 5 10 0 .333 342 482

West

W L T Pct PF PA
x-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 433 348
L.A. Rams 9 6 0 .600 354 289
Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349
San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched first round bye

*-clinched home-field advantage

___

Friday’s Games

New Orleans 52, Minnesota 33

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 47, Detroit 7

San Francisco 20, Arizona 12

Miami 26, Las Vegas 25

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 27, N.Y. Giants 13

Chicago 41, Jacksonville 17

Cincinnati 37, Houston 31

Kansas City 17, Atlanta 14

N.Y. Jets 23, Cleveland 16

Pittsburgh 28, Indianapolis 24

Carolina 20, Washington 13

L.A. Chargers 19, Denver 16

Dallas 37, Philadelphia 17

Seattle 20, L.A. Rams 9

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 3

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

