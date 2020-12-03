NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY CINCINNATI BENGALS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — BENGALS: DNP: CB Tony Brown (hamstring), DT Christian Covington (illness), LS Clark Harris (illness), G Alex Redmond (concussion), S Brandon Wilson (hamstring). LIMITED: C B.J. Finney (back), WR Mike Thomas (hamstring), DT Xavier Williams (back). FULL: DT Geno Atkins (not injury related), DT Mike Daniels (not injury related), WR A.J. Green (not injury related). DOLPHINS: DNP: RB DeAndre Washington (hamstring). LIMITED: RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), G Solomon Kindley (foot), WR Malcolm Perry (chest), QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb). FULL: S Kavon Frazier (shoulder), CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder), CB Jamal Perry (foot), TE Adam Shaheen (foot), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (wrist).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at TENNESSEE TITANS — BROWNS: DNP: CB Denzel Ward (calf). LIMITED: T Jack Conklin (knee), DT Jordan Elliott (knee), C Nick Harris (ankle), WR Khadarel Hodge (hamstring), RB Kareem Hunt (thigh), DT Vincent Taylor (knee), G Wyatt Teller (calf), C J.C. Tretter (knee). FULL: WR Jarvis Landry (hip), S Sheldrick Redwine (knee). TITANS: DNP: WR A.J. Brown (hip), TE Anthony Firkser (not injury related), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), T Dennis Kelly (knee), LB Harold Landry (illness), G Rodger Saffold (ankle), TE Jonnu Smith (knee), T Isaiah Wilson (illness). LIMITED: RB Khari Blasingame (shoulder), DT Jeffery Simmons (knee). FULL: RB D’Onta Foreman (knee), WR Adam Humphries (concussion), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee).

DENVER BRONCOS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — BRONCOS: No Data Reported. CHIEFS: DNP: CB Bashaud Breeland (illness), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), LB Dorian O’Daniel (ankle). FULL: DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (hip), DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle), T Martinas Rankin (knee), C Austin Reiter (knee), T Mike Remmers (neck, rib).

DETROIT LIONS at CHICAGO BEARS — LIONS: DNP: WR Quintez Cephus (not injury related), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), DE Da’Shawn Hand (groin), CB Jeff Okudah (shoulder), RB D’Andre Swift (illness). LIMITED: DE Austin Bryant (thigh), LB Christian Jones (knee), QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb). FULL: WR Danny Amendola (hip), TE Hunter Bryant (concussion), CB Mike Ford (concussion). BEARS: DNP: LB Khalil Mack (back). LIMITED: DT Akiem Hicks (hamstring), G Germain Ifedi (calf), T Charles Leno (toe). FULL: T Rashaad Coward (knee), QB Nick Foles (hip), TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related), S Sherrick McManis (hand), LB Barkevious Mingo (shoulder), CB Buster Skrine (not injury related), LB Danny Trevathan (not injury related), DT Brent Urban (ankle, hand), LB James Vaughters (knee), LB Josh Woods (foot).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at HOUSTON TEXANS — COLTS: DNP: T Anthony Castonzo (knee), TE Jack Doyle (not injury related), T Chaz Green (back), LB Bobby Okereke (ankle), P Rigoberto Sanchez (illness), S Khari Willis (back, quadricep). LIMITED: DT Denico Autry (illness), QB Philip Rivers (toe), DE Kemoko Turay (ankle). FULL: TE Trey Burton (not injury related), DE Justin Houston (not injury related), C Ryan Kelly (neck), WR Zach Pascal (knee), CB Isaiah Rodgers (knee), RB Jordan Wilkins (ribs). TEXANS: DNP: DT Ross Blacklock (illness), RB Cullen Gillaspia (back), RB C.J. Prosise (illness). LIMITED: P Bryan Anger (right quadricep), CB Lonnie Johnson (knee).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — JAGUARS: DNP: LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), LB Kamalei Correa (hamstring), TE Ben Ellefson (knee), DE Adam Gotsis (not injury related), DT Davon Hamilton (knee), TE James O’Shaughnessy (not injury related). LIMITED: WR D.J. Chark (ribs), WR Chris Conley (hip), CB Sidney Jones (Achilles), T Jawaan Taylor (knee), S Jarrod Wilson (shoulder). FULL: TE Tyler Eifert (not injury related), RB Dare Ogunbowale (hand), S Brandon Rusnak (ribs, quadricep). VIKINGS: DNP: TE Irv Smith (back), DE D.J. Wonnum (ankle, back). LIMITED: G Ezra Cleveland (ankle), RB Dalvin Cook (ankle), LB Eric Kendricks (calf). FULL: C Brett Jones (neck).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at NEW YORK JETS — RAIDERS: DNP: S Johnathan Abram (knee), WR Nelson Agholor (ankle), DT Maliek Collins (hamstring, ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle). LIMITED: CB Damon Arnette (concussion, neck), G Denzelle Good (ankle), DT Maurice Hurst (ankle, calf), CB Isaiah Johnson (groin), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle), T Sam Young (knee). FULL: RB Devontae Booker (back), S Erik Harris (calf), C Rodney Hudson (knee), RB Alec Ingold (ribs), G Gabe Jackson (knee), T Kolton Miller (ankle), DE Carl Nassib (knee), RB Jalen Richard (chest). JETS: DNP: LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), DE John Franklin-Myers (not injury related), RB Frank Gore (not injury related), G Alex Lewis (not injury related). LIMITED: G Pat Elflein (shoulder), T George Fant (knee, ankle), WR Breshad Perriman (shoulder). FULL: QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder), T Chuma Edoga (ankle), C Connor McGovern (elbow).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — RAMS: No Data Reported. CARDINALS: No Data Reported.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — PATRIOTS: LIMITED: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), DT Adam Butler (shoulder), DT Byron Cowart (back), S Kyle Dugger (toe), K Nick Folk (back), TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), CB J.C. Jackson (hip), RB Jakob Johnson (knee), G Shaquille Mason (calf), QB Cam Newton (abdomen), WR Matt Slater (knee), RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep). CHARGERS: DNP: CB Casey Hayward (groin), DT Justin Jones (not injury related), LB Denzel Perryman (back), WR Joe Reed (ribs). LIMITED: RB Kalen Ballage (ankle), DE Joey Bosa (shin), CB Chris Harris (foot), DE Uchenna Nwosu (chest). FULL: T Bryan Bulaga (illness), P Ty Long (right hip), G Trai Turner (ankle), WR Mike Williams (not injury related).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at ATLANTA FALCONS — SAINTS: DNP: WR Marquez Callaway (knee), DE Marcus Davenport (concussion), WR Deonte Harris (neck), CB Janoris Jenkins (knee), RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring). LIMITED: RB Alvin Kamara (foot), WR Michael Thomas (ankle). FULL: G Andrus Peat (concussion). FALCONS: DNP: G James Carpenter (groin), RB Todd Gurley (knee), TE Hayden Hurst (ankle), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), C Alex Mack (not injury related), CB Kendall Sheffield (illness). LIMITED: DE Dante Fowler (hamstring), WR Calvin Ridley (foot, ankle). FULL: K Younghoe Koo (right quadricep), RB Keith Smith (knee).

NEW YORK GIANTS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — GIANTS: DNP: LB Cam Brown (illness), QB Daniel Jones (hamstring). LIMITED: S Nate Ebner (knee), LB David Mayo (knee), WR Sterling Shepard (toe, shoulder), WR Darius Slayton (shoulder, foot). SEAHAWKS: No Data Reported.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at GREEN BAY PACKERS — EAGLES: DNP: DT Fletcher Cox (neck), S Rudy Ford (hamstring). LIMITED: LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring), TE Zach Ertz (ankle), CB Darius Slay (calf). PACKERS: DNP: TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), C Corey Linsley (knee). LIMITED: LB Krys Barnes (calf), RB Tyler Ervin (ribs), CB Josh Jackson (concussion), CB Kevin King (Achilles), WR Allen Lazard (core), G Lucas Patrick (toe), S Darnell Savage (back), P J.K. Scott (right quadricep), LB Za’Darius Smith (ankle), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee). FULL: CB Jaire Alexander (knee, hand), S Will Redmond (shoulder, elbow).

MONDAY

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — WASHINGTON: LIMITED: DE Ryan Anderson (knee), T Morgan Moses (groin). FULL: S Deshazor Everett (ankle), T Cornelius Lucas (ankle). STEELERS: DNP: DE Tyson Alualu (not injury related), G David DeCastro (not injury related), TE Eric Ebron (not injury related), DT Cameron Heyward (not injury related), CB Steven Nelson (knee), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related, knee), T Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related), LB Vince Williams (not injury related). LIMITED: RB Jaylen Samuels (quadricep).

BUFFALO BILLS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — BILLS: DNP: DE Mario Addison (knee, not injury related). LIMITED: QB Jake Fromm (not injury related), TE Reggie Gilliam (hamstring), RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring). FULL: QB Josh Allen (knee, ankle), G Jon Feliciano (foot). 49ERS: No Data Reported.

TUESDAY

DALLAS COWBOYS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — COWBOYS: No Data Reported. RAVENS: No Data Reported.<

