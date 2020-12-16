NFL Injury Report

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
|THURSDAY
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — CHARGERS: OUT: T Bryan Bulaga (concussion), LB Emeke Egbule (illness). DOUBTFUL: S Nasir Adderley (shoulder), LB Denzel Perryman (back). QUESTIONABLE: WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), RB Austin Ekeler (quadricep), DE Uchenna Nwosu (back, shoulder), WR Mike Williams (back). LIMITED: DE Joey Bosa (shin). FULL: DT Cortez Broughton (not injury related), CB Chris Harris (foot), TE Hunter Henry (hip), LS Cole Mazza (knee), RB Troymaine Pope (neck), WR Joe Reed (ribs), G Trai Turner (neck, eye). RAIDERS: OUT: S Johnathan Abram (concussion, knee), CB Damon Arnette (concussion, neck), DE Clelin Ferrell (shoulder), LB Nicholas Morrow (concussion, neck). QUESTIONABLE: CB Nevin Lawson (illness). LIMITED: C Rodney Hudson (knee), DT Maurice Hurst (calf), G Gabe Jackson (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), T Sam Young (knee). FULL: WR Nelson Agholor (ankle), WR Bryan Edwards (not injury related), G Denzelle Good (knee), CB Isaiah Johnson (groin), WR Zay Jones (ankle), LS Trent Sieg (calf).
|SATURDAY
BUFFALO BILLS at DENVER BRONCOS — BILLS: DNP: S Jaquan Johnson (ankle). LIMITED: LB Tremaine Edmunds (foot), QB Jake Fromm (not injury related), CB Taron Johnson (concussion), TE Lee Smith (knee). FULL: QB Josh Allen (knee, ankle). BRONCOS: DNP: CB Duke Dawson (knee), CB Kevin Toliver (knee). LIMITED: G Graham Glasgow (foot), RB Melvin Gordon (shoulder), DE Shelby Harris (elbow), RB Phillip Lindsay (hip), S Trey Marshall (shin). FULL: T Garett Bolles (illness), DE Bradley Chubb (neck), T Demar Dotson (hand), TE Noah Fant (illness), WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), LB Malik Reed (ankle), LB Derrek Tuszka (hand).
CAROLINA PANTHERS at GREEN BAY PANTHERS: DNP: RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh), T Russell Okung (calf), S Kenny Robinson (illness). LIMITED: S Tre Boston (hamstring), G Dennis Daley (concussion), DE Austin Larkin (shoulder), T Greg Little (ankle), WR D.J. Moore (not injury related). FULL: DT Derrick Brown (ankle), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), DE Efe Obada (knee), CB Troy Pride (ankle), TE Ian Thomas (abdomen). PACKERS: DNP: TE Jace Sternberger (concussion). LIMITED: LB Rashan Gary (hip), CB Kevin King (Achilles, groin), WR Allen Lazard (core), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), G Lucas Patrick (toe), LB Randy Ramsey (neck), P J.K. Scott (right quadricep), LB Za’Darius Smith (ankle, thumb), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), CB Chandon Sullivan (hip), WR Malik Taylor (hamstring), T Rick Wagner (knee). FULL: CB Jaire Alexander (knee, hand), S Darnell Savage (groin), G Simon Stepaniak (knee).
|SUNDAY
CHICAGO BEARS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — BEARS: No data reported. VIKINGS: DNP: RB C.J. Ham (quadricep), LB Eric Kendricks (calf), RB Alexander Mattison (illness), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot), DT Armon Watts (back). LIMITED: E Jordan Brailford (back). FULL: DE D.J. Wonnum (ankle).
CLEVELAND BROWNS at NEW YORK GIANTS — BROWNS: No data reported: GIANTS: DNP: CB Darnay Holmes (knee). LIMITED: QB Daniel Jones (hamstring, ankle), G Kevin Zeitler (shoulder).
DETROIT LIONS at TENNESSEE TITANS — LIONS: DNP: LB Jason Cabinda (illness), T Tyrell Crosby (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), DE Da’Shawn Hand (ankle), C Frank Ragnow (throat), CB Darryl Roberts (hip), QB Matthew Stafford (rib, right thumb). LIMITED: DT John Penisini (shoulder), RB Adrian Peterson (forearm), S Tracy Walker (shoulder). FULL: DE Austin Bryant (thigh), S C.J. Moore (ankle). TITANS: DNP: T Dennis Kelly (knee), G Rodger Saffold (toe), DT Jeffery Simmons (knee), TE Geoff Swaim (ankle), S Kenny Vaccaro (illness). LIMITED: WR A.J. Brown (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (knee), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), C Ben Jones (knee).
HOUSTON TEXANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — TEXANS: No data reported. COLTS: DNP: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), DT Denico Autry (not injury related), TE Trey Burton (knee), T Anthony Castonzo (knee), DE Justin Houston (not injury related), QB Philip Rivers (toe). FULL: LB Darius Leonard (back), CB Xavier Rhodes (knee), P Rigoberto Sanchez (illness), DE Kemoko Turay (ankle).
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — JAGUARS: DNP: TE Tyler Eifert (not injury related, quadricep). LIMITED: DE Adam Gotsis (hip), S Josh Jones (shoulder), CB Sidney Jones (Achilles), CB Greg Mabin (hamstring), RB James Robinson (knee). RAVENS: No data reported.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — DNP: T Eric Fisher (back), T Mike Remmers (back, neck), LB Damien Wilson (knee). FULL: WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring), TE Nick Keizer (ankle, knee), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (hip), DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle), DE Alex Okafor (knee), T Martinas Rankin (knee), C Austin Reiter (knee). SAINTS: DNP: DT Malcom Brown (shoulder, calf), G Nick Easton (concussion), WR Deonte Harris (neck), WR Tommylee Lewis (illness), DT Malcolm Roach (illness), WR Michael Thomas (ankle). LIMITED: DE Marcus Davenport (quadricep), G Andrus Peat (foot), T Ryan Ramczyk (elbow).
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — PATRIOTS: LIMITED: DT Adam Butler (shoulder), DT Byron Cowart (back), T Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle), K Nick Folk (back), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder), T Justin Herron (ankle), CB J.C. Jackson (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (neck), G Shaquille Mason (calf), WR Donte Moncrief (thigh), WR Matt Slater (knee), RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep), RB James White (foot). DOLPHINS: DNP: TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder), S Bobby McCain (ankle). LIMITED: RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), G Ereck Flowers (ankle), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), WR DeVante Parker (hamstring), LB Elandon Roberts (chest), LB Kyle Van Noy (hip). FULL: S Kavon Frazier (shoulder), CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), T Austin Jackson (knee), G Solomon Kindley (foot), DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder), QB Tua Tagovailoa (ankle).
NEW YORK JETS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — JETS: DNP: WR Jamison Crowder (calf), LB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder). LIMITED: S Marcus Maye (rib), C Connor McGovern (hamstring), WR Breshad Perriman (shoulder). FULL: QB Sam Darnold (ankle), G Pat Elflein (shoulder), DE John Franklin-Myers (wrist). RAMS: No data reported.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at ARIZONA CARDINALS — EAGLES: DNP: S Grayland Arnold (hamstring), DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related), T Jack Driscoll (knee), CB Avonte Maddox (knee), CB Darius Slay (concussion). LIMITED: LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring), S Rudy Ford (hamstring), DT Malik Jackson (concussion), CB Michael Jacquet (hamstring), DE Josh Sweat (shoulder). CARDINALS: DNP: LB De’Vondre Campbell (ankle), RB Chase Edmonds (ankle), WR Larry Fitzgerald (not injury related), K Zane Gonzalez (back), WR DeAndre Hopkins (not injury related), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring), DT Domata Peko (not injury related), DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring), G Justin Pugh (calf), S Jalen Thompson (ankle). LIMITED: T Kelvin Beachum (back), RB Jonathan Ward (shoulder).
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at DALLAS COWBOYS — 49ERS: No data reported. COWBOYS: DNP: CB Deante Burton (shoulder), RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf), CB Rashard Robinson (knee). LIMITED: CB Anthony Brown (ribs), S Donovan Wilson (groin). FULL: DE Aldon Smith (foot).
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — SEAHAWKS: No data reported. WASHINGTON: DNP: LB Thomas Davis (not injury related), RB Antonio Gibson (toe), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle), QB Alex Smith (calf). LIMITED: DT Jonathan Allen (groin), RB Peyton Barber (ankle).
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at ATLANTA FALCONS — BUCCANEERS: DNP: T Joe Haeg (illness), RB Ronald Jones (finger). LIMITED: CB Jamel Dean (groin), DT Steve McLendon (elbow), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee). FALCONS: DNP: CB Ricardo Allen (concussion), CB Darqueze Dennard (quadricep), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), T Kaleb McGary (not injury related). LIMITED: G James Carpenter (groin), DT Marlon Davidson (knee), DE Steven Means (hand), WR Calvin Ridley (foot), RB Keith Smith (neck), DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (elbow), LB Mykal Walker (shoulder).
