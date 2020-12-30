NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — CARDINALS: No data reported. RAMS: No data reported.

ATLANTA FALCONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — FALCONS: DNP: CB Darqueze Dennard (quadricep), DE Charles Harris (not injury related), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), WR Brandon Powell (foot). LIMITED: G James Carpenter (groin), DE John Cominsky (shoulder), DT Marlon Davidson (knee), C Alex Mack (concussion), LB Foyesade Oluokun (ankle), RB Ito Smith (rib), TE Luke Stocker (elbow). FULL: C Matt Hennessy (knee), DE Steven Means (hand). BUCCANEERS: DNP: QB Tom Brady (not injury related), DT Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf). LIMITED: CB Carlton Davis (groin), S Mike Edwards (hip), RB Leonard Fournette (abdomen), RB Ronald Jones (finger), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — RAVENS: DNP: T Orlando Brown (not injury related), DT Calais Campbell (calf, not injury related), CB Marlon Humphrey (knee, shoulder), RB Mark Ingram (illness), P Sam Koch (not injury related), C Patrick Mekari (back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (ribs, shoulder), WR Willie Snead (ankle). LIMITED: CB Marcus Peters (calf). BENGALS: DNP: DT Mike Daniels (not injury related), C B.J. Finney (abdomen), WR A.J. Green (not injury related), CB William Jackson (concussion), CB Darius Phillips (not injury related), LB Logan Wilson (ankle). LIMITED: WR Tyler Boyd (concussion), LB Jordan Evans (hamstring), WR Tee Higgins (hamstring).

DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW YORK GIANTS — COWBOYS: DNP: CB Rashard Robinson (knee), S Darian Thompson (concussion), LB Leighton Vander Esch (ankle), S Donovan Wilson (illness). LIMITED: CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring, groin), S Xavier Woods (ribs). GIANTS: DNP: RB Elijhaa Penny (illness), WR Golden Tate (calf). LIMITED: TE Evan Engram (calf), S Jabrill Peppers (ankle), WR Sterling Shepard (rib). FULL: CB Darnay Holmes (knee), QB Daniel Jones (hamstring).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at CHICAGO BEARS — PACKERS: DNP: DE Kingsley Keke (concussion), G Rick Wagner (knee). LIMITED: CB Kevin King (groin), WR Allen Lazard (core, wrist), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), S Will Redmond (concussion), LB Za’Darius Smith (ankle, thumb), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), TE Jace Sternberger (concussion), RB Jamaal Williams (quadricep). FULL: S Adrian Amos (ankle), S Darnell Savage (finger), G Simon Stepaniak (knee). BEARS: DNP: S Deon Bush (foot), DT Akiem Hicks (illness), CB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder), CB Buster Skrine (concussion). FULL: WR DeAndre Carter (shoulder), S Tashaun Gipson (neck), TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related), TE Demetrius Harris (foot), TE Cole Kmet (shoulder), T Charles Leno (toe), LB Khalil Mack (shoulder), DT Bilal Nichols (finger), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), WR Allen Robinson (hamstring), CB Duke Shelley (knee), LB Roquan Smith (eye, rib), LB Danny Trevathan (not injury related).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — JAGUARS: DNP: WR D.J. Chark (shin), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), RB James Robinson (ankle). LIMITED: LB Dakota Allen (ankle), RB Nathan Cottrell (hip). COLTS: DNP: DT Denico Autry (hip), DT DeForest Buckner (ankle), TE Trey Burton (not injury related), T Anthony Castonzo (ankle), T Will Holden (ankle), DE Justin Houston (not injury related), QB Philip Rivers (toe), S Khari Willis (concussion), CB Rock Ya-Sin (concussion). LIMITED: WR Marcus Johnson (quadricep), WR Michael Pittman (concussion). FULL: LB Jordan Glasgow (illness).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at DENVER BRONCOS — RAIDERS: DNP: T Trenton Brown (knee), DE Clelin Ferrell (shoulder), G Denzelle Good (ankle), C Rodney Hudson (not injury related), DT Maurice Hurst (calf), G Gabe Jackson (not injury related), CB Lamarcus Joyner (thigh). LIMITED: T Sam Young (knee). FULL: K Daniel Carlson (left ankle), DT Johnathan Hankins (ribs), LB Nicholas Morrow (concussion), DE Carl Nassib (elbow, ankle). BRONCOS: DNP: DE Bradley Chubb (ankle), WR K.J. Hamler (concussion), DE Shelby Harris (knee), S Trey Marshall (quadricep). LIMITED: RB LeVante Bellamy (ankle), LB Anthony Chickillo (ribs), DT DeShawn Williams (knee). FULL: T Demar Dotson (hand).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — CHARGERS: DNP: S Jahleel Addae (calf), WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), DE Joey Bosa (shin, concussion), T Bryan Bulaga (foot), CB Chris Harris (foot), CB Casey Hayward (hamstring), LB Malik Jefferson (shoulder), S Rayshawn Jenkins (ankle), TE Donald Parham (illness), T Sam Tevi (knee). LIMITED: S Nasir Adderley (ankle), WR Jalen Guyton (hamstring), LB Denzel Perryman (back). CHIEFS: DNP: RB Le’Veon Bell (knee), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring), LB Ben Niemann (hamstring), T Mike Remmers (back), WR Sammy Watkins (calf). LIMITED: LB Damien Wilson (knee). FULL: DT Mike Pennel (back), CB Charvarius Ward (hamstring).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS — DOLPHINS: DNP: WR Jakeem Grant (ankle), LB Elandon Roberts (knee). LIMITED: G Solomon Kindley (knee, foot), DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder), S Bobby McCain (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (hamstring). FULL: G Ereck Flowers (ankle), S Kavon Frazier (shoulder), TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder), CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), CB Jamal Perry (foot), LB Kyle Van Noy (hip). BILLS: DNP: WR Cole Beasley (knee), G Jon Feliciano (illness), TE Reggie Gilliam (knee, hamstring). LIMITED: QB Jake Fromm (not injury related).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at DETROIT LIONS: VIKINGS: DNP: K Dan Bailey (back), RB Dalvin Cook (not injury related), CB Cameron Dantzler (hamstring), DE Jalyn Holmes (groin), CB Chris Jones (groin), LB Eric Kendricks (calf), DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (chest). LIMITED: LB Todd Davis (ribs), LB Troy Dye (concussion, hamstring), RB C.J. Ham (quadricep), RB Alexander Mattison (concussion). FULL: DT Armon Watts (ankle). LIONS: DNP: WR Danny Amendola (not injury related), LB Jamie Collins (neck), G Joe Dahl (back), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb, rib, ankle). LIMITED: T Tyrell Crosby (ankle), C Frank Ragnow (throat).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — SAINTS: DNP: TE Josh Hill (hand), S Marcus Williams (ankle). LIMITED: DE Trey Hendrickson (neck), RB Latavius Murray (quadricep), DT David Onyemata (knee). FULL: DT Malcom Brown (calf), G Nick Easton (concussion), G Andrus Peat (ankle). PANTHERS: DNP: WR Robby Anderson (groin), DE Brian Burns (shoulder), RB Mike Davis (ankle), RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh), G John Miller (shoulder), T Russell Okung (calf), CB Troy Pride (hip). LIMITED: RB Alex Armah (thigh), DE Efe Obada (shoulder). FULL: DE Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), CB Natrell Jamerson (hip), DE Austin Larkin (shoulder).

NEW YORK JETS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — JETS: DNP: G Josh Andrews (thigh), CB Blessuan Austin (not injury related), T Chuma Edoga (not injury related), DE John Franklin-Myers (not injury related), RB Frank Gore (chest), CB Javelin Guidry (knee), CB Bryce Hall (not injury related), LB Neville Hewitt (not injury related), S Marcus Maye (not injury related). LIMITED: WR Jeff Smith (shoulder). FULL: G Pat Elflein (ankle), RB Ty Johnson (hip), CB Arthur Maulet (ankle), DT Nathan Shepherd (calf). PATRIOTS: DNP: C David Andrews (calf), DE Tashawn Bower (neck), LB Terez Hall (ankle), LB Anfernee Jennings (shoulder), G Shaquille Mason (calf), S Devin McCourty (shoulder), LB Josh Uche (foot). LIMITED: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), DT Adam Butler (shoulder), LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), LS Joe Cardona (ankle), DT Byron Cowart (back), T Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle), K Nick Folk (back), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (ankle), T Justin Herron (ankle), CB J.C. Jackson (knee), WR Donte Moncrief (thigh), WR Matt Slater (knee).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — STEELERS: No data reported. BROWNS: No data reported.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — SEAHAWKS: No data reported. 49ERS: DNP: WR Brandon Aiyuk (ankle), DT Kevin Givens (not injury related), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), LB Mark Nzeocha (illness), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), CB Richard Sherman (calf), CB K’Waun Williams (shin), T Trent Williams (elbow), DE Jordan Willis (ankle). LIMITED: DE Dion Jordan (knee), S Tarvarius Moore (ankle), CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring), T Justin Skule (knee). FULL: S Jimmie Ward (concussion), TE Charlie Woerner (not injury related).

TENNESSEE TITANS at HOUSTON TEXANS — TITANS: DNP: LB Daren Bates (hip), RB Khari Blasingame (ankle), WR A.J. Brown (ankle), WR Corey Davis (not injury related), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), T Dennis Kelly (knee), LB Derick Roberson (hamstring), DT Jeffery Simmons (knee), CB Tye Smith (not injury related). LIMITED: C Ben Jones (ankle), G Rodger Saffold (ankle). TEXANS: DNP: T Brent Qvale (concussion), T Laremy Tunsil (ankle). LIMITED: WR Keke Coutee (foot), CB Phillip Gaines (knee), RB Duke Johnson (neck).

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — WASHINGTON: DNP: DT Jonathan Allen (not injury related), LB Thomas Davis (knee), RB Antonio Gibson (toe), WR Terry McLaurin (ankle), G Wes Schweitzer (hip), QB Alex Smith (calf). LIMITED: LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle), DT Tim Settle (shoulder). EAGLES: DE Derek Barnett (calf), LB Shaun Bradley (neck), DT Fletcher Cox (neck), TE Dallas Goedert (calf), WR DeSean Jackson (ankle), CB Michael Jacquet (calf), T Jordan Mailata (concussion), TE Richard Rodgers (ankle), WR Quez Watkins (rib). LIMITED: LB Duke Riley (biceps).

