NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — CARDINALS: No data reported. RAMS: No data reported.

ATLANTA FALCONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — FALCONS: DNP: CB Darqueze Dennard (quadricep), DE Charles Harris (not injury related), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), WR Brandon Powell (foot). LIMITED: G James Carpenter (groin), DE John Cominsky (shoulder), DT Marlon Davidson (knee), LB Foyesade Oluokun (ankle), RB Ito Smith (rib), TE Luke Stocker (elbow). FULL: C Matt Hennessy (knee), DE Steven Means (hand). BUCCANEERS: DNP: CB Carlton Davis (groin), TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related), DT Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf), DT Steve McLendon (not injury related). LIMITED: S Mike Edwards (hip), RB Leonard Fournette (abdomen), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee). FULL: QB Tom Brady (not injury related), RB Ronald Jones (finger).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — RAVENS: DNP: RB Mark Ingram (illness), C Patrick Mekari (back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (thigh), WR Willie Snead (ankle), DT Brandon Williams (not injury related). LIMITED: CB Marlon Humphrey (knee, shoulder), CB Jimmy Smith (ribs, shoulder). FULL: DT Calais Campbell (calf, not injury related), CB Marcus Peters (calf). BENGALS: DNP: C B.J. Finney (abdomen), CB William Jackson (concussion), LB Logan Wilson (ankle). LIMITED: WR Tyler Boyd (concussion), LB Jordan Evans (hamstring), WR Tee Higgins (hamstring), CB Darius Phillips (not injury related). FULL: DT Mike Daniels (not injury related), WR A.J. Green (not injury related).

DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW YORK GIANTS — COWBOYS: DNP: CB Rashard Robinson (knee), S Darian Thompson (concussion), LB Leighton Vander Esch (ankle), S Donovan Wilson (illness). LIMITED:QB Ben DiNucci (right wrist), S Xavier Woods (ribs). FULL: CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring, groin). GIANTS: DNP: RB Elijhaa Penny (illness), WR Golden Tate (calf). LIMITED: TE Evan Engram (calf), S Jabrill Peppers (ankle), WR Sterling Shepard (rib). FULL: CB Darnay Holmes (knee), QB Daniel Jones (hamstring).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at CHICAGO BEARS — PACKERS: DNP: DE Kingsley Keke (concussion), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee). LIMITED: T David Bakhtiari (knee), CB Kevin King (groin), WR Allen Lazard (core, wrist), S Will Redmond (concussion), LB Za’Darius Smith (ankle, thumb), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), TE Jace Sternberger (concussion), G Rick Wagner (knee). FULL: S Adrian Amos (ankle), S Darnell Savage (finger), G Simon Stepaniak (knee), RB Jamaal Williams (quadricep). BEARS: DNP: S Deon Bush (foot), CB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder), WR Allen Robinson (hamstring), CB Buster Skrine (concussion). LIMITED: TE Demetrius Harris (foot), TE Cole Kmet (shoulder), T Charles Leno (toe), LB Khalil Mack (shoulder), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee). FULL: WR DeAndre Carter (shoulder), S Tashaun Gipson (neck), TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related), DT Akiem Hicks (illness), DT Bilal Nichols (finger), CB Duke Shelley (knee), LB Roquan Smith (eye, rib), LB Danny Trevathan (not injury related).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — JAGUARS: DNP: WR D.J. Chark (shin), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), TE James O’Shaughnessy (not injury related), RB James Robinson (ankle). LIMITED: LB Dakota Allen (ankle), RB Nathan Cottrell (hip). COLTS: DNP: DT DeForest Buckner (ankle), T Anthony Castonzo (ankle), TE Jack Doyle (quadricep), T Will Holden (ankle), S Khari Willis (concussion), CB Rock Ya-Sin (concussion). LIMITED: WR Marcus Johnson (quadricep), WR Michael Pittman (concussion). FULL: DT Denico Autry (hip), TE Trey Burton (not injury related), LB Jordan Glasgow (illness), DE Justin Houston (not injury related), WR Marcus Johnson (quadricep), S George Odum (knee), WR Michael Pittman (concussion), LS Luke Rhodes (ankle), QB Philip Rivers (toe).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at DENVER BRONCOS — RAIDERS: No data reported. BRONCOS: DNP: WR K.J. Hamler (concussion), S Trey Marshall (quadricep. LIMITED: RB LeVante Bellamy (ankle), LB Anthony Chickillo (ribs), DE Bradley Chubb (ankle). FULL: T Demar Dotson (hand), DT DeShawn Williams (knee).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — CHARGERS: DNP: S Jahleel Addae (calf), DE Joey Bosa (shin, concussion), T Bryan Bulaga (foot), CB Casey Hayward (hamstring), LB Malik Jefferson (shoulder), S Rayshawn Jenkins (ankle), T Sam Tevi (knee). FULL: S Nasir Adderley (ankle), WR Jalen Guyton (hamstring), CB Chris Harris (foot), TE Donald Parham (illness), LB Denzel Perryman (back). CHIEFS: DNP: RB Le’Veon Bell (knee), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring), LB Ben Niemann (hamstring), T Mike Remmers (back), WR Sammy Watkins (calf). LIMITED: DE Frank Clark (illness), DT Derrick Nnadi (knee), LB Damien Wilson (knee). FULL: DT Mike Pennel (back), CB Charvarius Ward (hamstring).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS — DOLPHINS: LIMITED: WR Jakeem Grant (ankle), G Solomon Kindley (knee, foot), DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder), S Bobby McCain (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (hamstring). FULL: G Ereck Flowers (ankle), S Kavon Frazier (shoulder), TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder), CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), CB Jamal Perry (foot), LB Kyle Van Noy (hip). BILLS: DNP: WR Cole Beasley (knee), G Jon Feliciano (illness), TE Reggie Gilliam (knee, hamstring). LIMITED: QB Jake Fromm (not injury related).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at DETROIT LIONS: VIKINGS: DNP: K Dan Bailey (back), RB Dalvin Cook (not injury related), CB Cameron Dantzler (hamstring), DE Jalyn Holmes (groin), CB Chris Jones (groin), LB Eric Kendricks (calf), DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (chest). LIMITED: LB Todd Davis (ribs), LB Troy Dye (concussion, hamstring), RB C.J. Ham (quadricep), RB Alexander Mattison (concussion). FULL: DT Armon Watts (ankle). LIONS: DNP: WR Danny Amendola (not injury related), LB Jamie Collins (neck), T Tyrell Crosby (ankle), G Joe Dahl (back), WR Kenny Golladay (hip). LIMITED: C Frank Ragnow (throat), QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb, rib, ankle).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — SAINTS: DNP: TE Josh Hill (hand), S Marcus Williams (ankle). LIMITED: DE Trey Hendrickson (neck), RB Latavius Murray (quadricep), DT David Onyemata (knee). FULL: DT Malcom Brown (calf), G Nick Easton (concussion), DE Trey Hendrickson (neck), RB Latavius Murray (quadricep), DT David Onyemata (knee), G Andrus Peat (ankle). PANTHERS: DNP: DE Brian Burns (shoulder), RB Mike Davis (ankle), RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh), T Russell Okung (calf). LIMITED: CB Troy Pride (hip). FULL: WR Robby Anderson (groin), RB Alex Armah (thigh), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), CB Natrell Jamerson (hip), DE Austin Larkin (shoulder), G John Miller (shoulder), DE Efe Obada (shoulder, toe).

NEW YORK JETS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — JETS: DNP: CB Blessuan Austin (not injury related). LIMITED: CB Javelin Guidry (knee), WR Jeff Smith (shoulder). FULL: T Chuma Edoga (not injury related), G Pat Elflein (ankle), DE John Franklin-Myers (not injury related), CB Bryce Hall (not injury related), LB Neville Hewitt (not injury related), RB Ty Johnson (hip), CB Arthur Maulet (ankle), S Marcus Maye (not injury related), DT Nathan Shepherd (calf). PATRIOTS: DNP: C David Andrews (calf), DE Tashawn Bower (neck, concussion), LB Terez Hall (ankle), LB Anfernee Jennings (shoulder), G Shaquille Mason (calf), LB Josh Uche (foot). LIMITED: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), CB Justin Bethel (neck), DT Adam Butler (shoulder), LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), LS Joe Cardona (ankle), DT Byron Cowart (back), T Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle), K Nick Folk (back), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (ankle), T Justin Herron (ankle), CB J.C. Jackson (knee), S Devin McCourty (shoulder), WR Donte Moncrief (thigh), WR Matt Slater (knee).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — STEELERS: DNP: K Chris Boswell (groin), S Terrell Edmunds (shoulder), C Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), LB T.J. Watt (not injury related). FULL: LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (shoulder), S Marcus Allen (neck), DE Tyson Alualu (ankle), G David DeCastro (not injury related), DT Cameron Heyward (not injury related), DE Stephon Tuitt (back). BROWNS: No data reported.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — SEAHAWKS: No data reported. 49ERS: DNP: WR Brandon Aiyuk (ankle), DT Kevin Givens (not injury related), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), CB Richard Sherman (calf), CB K’Waun Williams (shin), T Trent Williams (elbow), DE Jordan Willis (ankle). LIMITED: DE Dion Jordan (knee), S Tarvarius Moore (ankle), CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring), LB Mark Nzeocha (illness), T Justin Skule (knee). FULL: S Jimmie Ward (concussion), TE Charlie Woerner (not injury related).

TENNESSEE TITANS at HOUSTON TEXANS — TITANS: DNP: RB Khari Blasingame (ankle), T Dennis Kelly (knee), LB Derick Roberson (hamstring), CB Tye Smith (not injury related). LIMITED: LB Daren Bates (hip), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), C Ben Jones (ankle), G Rodger Saffold (ankle). FULL: WR A.J. Brown (ankle), WR Corey Davis (not injury related), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), DT Jeffery Simmons (knee)TEXANS: DNP: T Brent Qvale (concussion), T Laremy Tunsil (ankle). LIMITED: WR Keke Coutee (foot), CB Phillip Gaines (knee), RB Duke Johnson (neck).

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — WASHINGTON: DNP: LB Thomas Davis (knee), RB Antonio Gibson (toe), WR Terry McLaurin (ankle), G Wes Schweitzer (hip). LIMITED: LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle), QB Alex Smith (calf). FULL: DT Jonathan Allen (not injury related), DT Tim Settle (shoulder). EAGLES: DE Derek Barnett (calf), LB Shaun Bradley (neck), DT Fletcher Cox (neck), TE Dallas Goedert (calf), WR DeSean Jackson (ankle), T Jordan Mailata (concussion), S Jalen Mills (illness), TE Richard Rodgers (ankle). LIMITED: CB Michael Jacquet (calf), LB Duke Riley (biceps), RB Miles Sanders (knee), WR Quez Watkins (rib).

