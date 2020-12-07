NFL suspends Tart, Williams for stepping on opponents

Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 7:37 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL on Monday suspended Titans defensive end Teair Tart and Bengals strong safety Shawn Williams for unnecessarily stepping on opponents last weekend.

Both have until mid-week to appeal their suspensions.

Jon Runyan, the league’s vice president of football operations, issued the one-game suspensions without pay for violations Sunday of the NFL’s rules regarding unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct.

Tart’s violation occurred with 8:25 remaining in the second quarter of Tennessee’s game at Cleveland when he stepped on guard Wyatt Teller.

Williams’ infraction took place in the final minute of the first half of Cincinnati’s game at Miami on Sunday when he stepped on guard Solomon Kindley. Williams was ejected following an ensuing fight.

Tart will miss Tennessee’s game against Jacksonville and Williams will miss the Bengals’ game against Dallas next weekend.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

