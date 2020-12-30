Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Ngumezi leads Jacksonville St. past UT-Martin 80-70

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 11:38 pm
< a min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Ala (AP) — Amanze Ngumezi scored a career-high 20 points as Jacksonville State defeated UT Martin 80-70 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Finch had 18 points for Jacksonville State (7-2, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Darian Adams added 16 points. Jay Pal had seven rebounds and seven points.

Cameron Holden had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-3, 1-1). Anthony Thomas added 15 points. La-Quiem Walker had 10 points.

Ngumezi pulled down eight rebounds, two more would have given him Jacksonville State’s first double-double of the season.

        Insight by American Military University: Experts affiliated with American Military University discuss how institutions of higher education must augment offerings to equip students with relevant education and transitional skills in this free webinar.

Eden Holt, who was second on the Skyhawks in scoring entering the contest with 12 points per game, was held to only 4 points on 2-of-10 shooting but had seven rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier