Niagara 81, Fairfield 61

FAIRFIELD (1-7)

Cook 1-1 1-2 3, Crisler 2-6 2-3 7, Benning 6-9 2-2 18, Green 1-5 0-2 2, Wojcik 2-9 2-2 8, Leach 5-6 2-2 16, Maidoh 2-8 1-4 5, Ngalakulondi 0-2 0-2 0, Cruz 0-1 0-0 0, Edokpayi 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-48 10-19 61.

NIAGARA (2-3)

Kratholm 0-1 1-3 1, Kuakumensah 3-9 0-1 6, Nwandu 6-8 5-6 17, Hammond 7-13 6-8 24, Roberts 3-4 0-0 9, Cintron 6-8 1-1 13, S.Brown 0-2 1-2 1, MacDonald 2-4 0-0 6, Solomon 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 28-50 16-23 81.

Halftime_Niagara 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Fairfield 11-22 (Leach 4-5, Benning 4-6, Wojcik 2-7, Crisler 1-3, Green 0-1), Niagara 9-19 (Hammond 4-7, Roberts 3-4, MacDonald 2-4, S.Brown 0-1, Kuakumensah 0-3). Rebounds_Fairfield 33 (Crisler 7), Niagara 26 (Hammond 8). Assists_Fairfield 15 (Leach 4), Niagara 13 (Nwandu, Hammond 3). Total Fouls_Fairfield 22, Niagara 18.

