On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Niagara goes for first win vs Lincoln (PA)

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Lincoln (PA) vs. Niagara (0-1)

Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Niagara Purple Eagles will be taking on the Lions of Division II Lincoln (PA). Niagara lost 75-45 to Syracuse in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Niagara went 2-9 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Purple Eagles scored 66.9 points per contest across those 11 games.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit