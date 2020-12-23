NJIT 81, Rider 66

NJIT (1-1)

Brinson 4-8 0-4 8, Diakite 2-4 4-5 8, Butler 3-7 2-2 9, Cooks 5-10 5-6 17, Willis 1-5 0-0 3, O’Hearn 6-8 4-4 19, Coleman 2-3 3-5 9, Gray 1-1 3-4 5, de Graaf 1-1 0-0 3, Murphy 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 21-30 81.

RIDER (1-6)

Ogemuno-Johnson 4-4 0-0 8, Ings 3-8 0-0 7, McQuarter 5-13 0-1 10, Murray 2-10 0-0 5, Pope 4-12 0-0 8, Bladen 1-6 4-4 6, Powell 3-7 0-0 8, Henderson 1-4 0-0 2, Smalls 2-2 3-4 9, McGlone 1-4 1-1 3, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, Foreman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 8-10 66.

Halftime_NJIT 33-23. 3-Point Goals_NJIT 10-20 (O’Hearn 3-4, Coleman 2-2, Cooks 2-3, de Graaf 1-1, Butler 1-4, Willis 1-5, Brinson 0-1), Rider 6-16 (Smalls 2-2, Powell 2-4, Murray 1-2, Ings 1-3, McGlone 0-1, Pope 0-1, Henderson 0-3). Fouled Out_Smalls. Rebounds_NJIT 29 (Cooks 7), Rider 41 (Bladen 9). Assists_NJIT 10 (Butler 3), Rider 13 (Murray 4). Total Fouls_NJIT 18, Rider 28.

