NJIT plays Rider

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 3:30 pm
NJIT (0-1) vs. Rider (1-5)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT and Rider look to bounce back from losses. NJIT came up short in a 72-60 game at Temple in its last outing. Rider lost 72-64 loss at home to Iona in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .CLUTCH COOKS: Zach Cooks has connected on 50 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT went 2-10 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Highlanders gave up 74.3 points per game while scoring 64.9 per outing. Rider went 6-4 in non-conference play, averaging 73.9 points and allowing 72.8 per game in the process.

