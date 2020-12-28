Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

NJIT seeks revenge on Vermont

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

NJIT (1-2, 0-1) vs. Vermont (2-1, 2-1)

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT seeks revenge on Vermont after dropping the first matchup in Burlington. The teams last met on Dec. 27, when the Catamounts outshot NJIT 55.9 percent to 36.1 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to the 14-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Vermont has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Stef Smith, Justin Mazzulla, Ben Shungu and Bailey Patella have collectively accounted for 62 percent of all Catamounts scoring this season.CLUTCH COOKS: Zach Cooks has connected on 43.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

DID YOU KNOW: Both NJIT and Vermont are ranked atop the America East when it comes to scoring. The Highlanders are ranked second in the conference with 73 points per game while the Catamounts are second with 73 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|31 Cyber Security Awareness Month 2020:...
12|31 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
12|31 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier