NKU looks to extend streak vs Youngstown St.

Youngstown State (3-0, 0-0) vs. Northern Kentucky (2-3, 0-0)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Youngstown State. In its last seven wins against the Penguins, Northern Kentucky has won by an average of 12 points. Youngstown State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2017, an 81-77 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Northern Kentucky’s Trevon Faulkner has averaged 17.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Adrian Nelson has put up 8.8 points and 12.4 rebounds. For the Penguins, Shemar Rathan-Mayes has averaged 14 points and three steals while Michael Akuchie has put up 10.7 points and 7.7 rebounds.SHEMAR CAN SHOOT: Rathan-Mayes has connected on 42.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STIFLING STATE: Youngstown State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 32.7 percent of all possessions this year, the third-highest rate among all Division I teams.

