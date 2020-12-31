NMSU plays host to Santa Clara

Santa Clara (6-2) vs. New Mexico State (2-1)

Toyota Arena, Ontario, California; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara and New Mexico State look to bounce back from losses. Santa Clara fell 86-63 at Southern California on Tuesday. New Mexico State lost 66-63 to Cal State Northridge on Monday.

SENIOR SCORING: New Mexico State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Donnie Tillman, Johnny McCants, Evan Gilyard II, Wilfried Likayi and William McNair have collectively accounted for 62 percent of all Aggies points this season.JUMPING FOR JOSIP: Josip Vrankic has connected on 22.7 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 65.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Santa Clara is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Broncos are 0-2 when opponents score more than 69.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico State is ranked second among WAC teams with an average of 79.3 points per game.

